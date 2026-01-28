  1. Realting.com
Residential complex Studios with dressing rooms at Sun Maria Beach - Erdemli | Mersin.

Erdemli, Turkey
from
$41,351
BTC
0.4918593
ETH
25.7804486
USDT
40 882.8754900
* The price is for reference
according to the exchange rate 16/04/2025
;
13
ID: 33252
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 04/02/2026

Location

  • Country
    Turkey
  • State
    Mediterranean Region
  • Town
    Erdemli

Property characteristics

Property parameters

  • Class
    Class
    Comfort class
  • Finishing options
    Finishing options
    Finished

Interior details

Security features:

  • Security

Exterior details

Parking features:

  • Parking

Exterior features:

  • Swimming pool
  • Gym
  • Fenced area
  • Elevator

Additionally

  • Management company
  • Online tour
  • Remote transaction

About the complex

Studio in the Sun Maria Beach complex

Videos of the apartments are available upon request.
This 46 sq. m studio apartment with a walk-in closet is on the 7th floor.

This modern residential complex consists of one 10-story block located 350 meters away in the Erdemli district.

All apartments will be delivered turnkey, with built-in kitchen units, fully equipped bathrooms, interior doors, and more.

The Erdemli district is rapidly developing, adding new complexes and increasingly attracting investors. It boasts a wide coastline, parks and promenades nearby, and shops and supermarkets are within walking distance.

Completion date: Q4 2025.

Infrastructure:

  • Outdoor swimming pool
  • Water slides
  • Sauna
  • Turkish hammam
  • Gym
  • Gazebos
  • BBQ area
  • Children's playground
  • Parking
  • Power generator
  • 24/7 video surveillance
  • 24/7 security
  • Landscaped grounds

For more information on this project, please call or email us.

Location on the map

Erdemli, Turkey
Education
Grocery stores
Transportation
Leisure

