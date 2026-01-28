Residential complex Studios with dressing rooms at Sun Maria Beach - Erdemli | Mersin.

Studio in the Sun Maria Beach complex
Videos of the apartments are available upon request.
This 46 sq. m studio apartment with a walk-in closet is on the 7th floor.
This modern residential complex consists of one 10-story block located 350 meters away in the Erdemli district.
All apartments will be delivered turnkey, with built-in kitchen units, fully equipped bathrooms, interior doors, and more.
The Erdemli district is rapidly developing, adding new complexes and increasingly attracting investors. It boasts a wide coastline, parks and promenades nearby, and shops and supermarkets are within walking distance.
Completion date: Q4 2025.
Infrastructure:
For more information on this project, please call or email us.