  1. Realting.com
  2. Turkey
  3. Erdemli
  4. Residential complex Exclusive! 1+1 apartment in MNZ Gold City complex with a discount of 23,000 EUR.

Residential complex Exclusive! 1+1 apartment in MNZ Gold City complex with a discount of 23,000 EUR.

Erdemli, Turkey
from
$70,361
BTC
0.8369293
ETH
43.8670405
USDT
69 564.7613068
* The price is for reference
according to the exchange rate 16/04/2025
;
14
Leave a request
ID: 27996
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 15/09/2025

Location

Show on map
  • Country
    Turkey
  • State
    Mediterranean Region
  • Town
    Erdemli

Property characteristics

Property parameters

  • Class
    Class
    Premium class

Interior details

Security features:

  • Security

Exterior details

Parking features:

  • Parking

Exterior features:

  • Swimming pool
  • Gym
  • Fenced area
  • Elevator

Additionally

  • Online tour
  • Granting a residence permit
  • Remote transaction

About the complex

Ready-made apartments with one bedroom (1+1), 75 m2 (53 m2 net).

The price of the apartment is 23,000 EUR cheaper than the same from the developer!

We are pleased to present you a new project with rich infrastructure in the increasingly popular area of ​​Mersin, Arpaçbahşış.

The residential complex consists of three 15-storey blocks with a modern-style facade, which will be located on a landscaped green area just 300 meters from the sea.

The Arpaçbahşış area is gradually gaining popularity among local and foreign residents. The beaches in this area are well-maintained, with various cafes and other amenities.

The apartments are delivered with high-quality finishing, built-in kitchen units, and a fully equipped bathroom.

Infrastructure:

  • Outdoor swimming pool
  • Water slides
  • Sauna
  • Turkish hammam
  • Gazebos
  • BBQ area
  • Children's playground
  • Parking
  • Electric generator
  • 24/7 security
  • Landscaped territory of the complex

For more detailed information on this project, call / write to us.

Location on the map

Erdemli, Turkey
Education
Healthcare
Grocery stores
Food & Drink
Transportation
Leisure

Mortgage calculator

Interest rate, %
Loan term, years
Property cost
Down payment, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} USD
Please note! You changed the property cost parameter to {{ differentPrice }}%. This affects the relevance of the calculation of monthly payments for the current property. Return
Interest rate
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Interest rate
Loan amount
{{ mortgageAmount }} USD
Loan amount
Period
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("year", "years") }}
Period
Monthly payment
{{ paymentPerMonth }} USD
Monthly payment
Similar complexes
Apartment building Seafront Real Estate with Stunning Views in Mahmutlar
Muratpasa, Turkey
from
$311,965
Residential quarter Fully furnished 2+1 resale apartment in Mahmutlar by the sea
Mahmutlar, Turkey
from
$169,769
Residential complex Gated residence with a swimming pool and a view of the sea, Istanbul, Turkey
Beylikduzu, Turkey
from
$229,807
Residential complex New complex of villas and townhouses with swimming pools and around-the-clock security, Yalova, Turkey
Marmara Region, Turkey
from
$417,594
Residential complex Apartments with sea views in the tranquil Büyükçekmece district, Istanbul, Turkey
Buyukcekmece, Turkey
from
$516,321
You are viewing
Residential complex Exclusive! 1+1 apartment in MNZ Gold City complex with a discount of 23,000 EUR.
Erdemli, Turkey
from
$70,361
Ask all your questions
Leave your request
Thank you! Your request has been accepted
I have interest in the property from your ad. I want more information about the property. What are the purchase conditions for foreigners? I would like to visit an apartment/house. I would like to be informed about the total price (incl. tax, agency fee, etc.). Is it possible to buy with a loan/mortgage?
Back Leave a request
Other complexes
Residential complex Apartments in the Best Home 35 Aria complex.
Residential complex Apartments in the Best Home 35 Aria complex.
Residential complex Apartments in the Best Home 35 Aria complex.
Residential complex Apartments in the Best Home 35 Aria complex.
Residential complex Apartments in the Best Home 35 Aria complex.
Show all Residential complex Apartments in the Best Home 35 Aria complex.
Residential complex Apartments in the Best Home 35 Aria complex.
Alanya, Turkey
from
$159,177
Finishing options Finished
Furnished one-bedroom apartment (1+1) 58 m2, with VEKO kitchen appliances. The price includes a full package of household appliances: washing machine, dishwasher, hob, oven, extractor hood, refrigerator, water heater, air conditioners in each room, as well as heated floors in the bathroom…
Agency
Smart Home
Leave a request
Apartment building 1 0 s ploschadyu 34m2 ot 36 000EUR est rassrochka
Apartment building 1 0 s ploschadyu 34m2 ot 36 000EUR est rassrochka
Apartment building 1 0 s ploschadyu 34m2 ot 36 000EUR est rassrochka
Apartment building 1 0 s ploschadyu 34m2 ot 36 000EUR est rassrochka
Apartment building 1 0 s ploschadyu 34m2 ot 36 000EUR est rassrochka
Show all Apartment building 1 0 s ploschadyu 34m2 ot 36 000EUR est rassrochka
Apartment building 1 0 s ploschadyu 34m2 ot 36 000EUR est rassrochka
Akdeniz, Turkey
from
$38,049
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2025
Number of floors 13
Agency
Deep Gayrimenkul
Leave a request
Residential quarter Olive Grove Complex
Residential quarter Olive Grove Complex
Residential quarter Olive Grove Complex
Residential quarter Olive Grove Complex
Residential quarter Olive Grove Complex
Show all Residential quarter Olive Grove Complex
Residential quarter Olive Grove Complex
Didim, Turkey
from
$155,114
Finishing options Finished
Number of floors 3
3-Bedroom Fully Furnished Apartment- Holiday Home For Sale in Altinkum Turkey this affordably priced apartment for sale in Didim, located a short distance from the centre of the cosmopoleitan Didim Altinkum in southwestern Turkey, 2,5km from the well-known 3rd beach and a short distance f…
Developer
Polat Group
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go
Latest News in Turkey
Turkish Housing Market 2025: 25% Sales Growth and Prices by Region
21.07.2025
Turkish Housing Market 2025: 25% Sales Growth and Prices by Region
Amazing Nature Life in Kargıcak: A Look at a Conceptual Residential Complex in Alanya
17.06.2025
Amazing Nature Life in Kargıcak: A Look at a Conceptual Residential Complex in Alanya
Work in Turkey for Foreigners: How to Find and What Documents Are Needed
09.05.2025
Work in Turkey for Foreigners: How to Find and What Documents Are Needed
Buying Real Estate in Turkey: What You Need to Know Before the Deal
17.04.2025
Buying Real Estate in Turkey: What You Need to Know Before the Deal
Top 5 Properties in Turkey and Nothern Cyprus for Investors and Homebuyers
13.02.2025
Top 5 Properties in Turkey and Nothern Cyprus for Investors and Homebuyers
10 years of Living in Turkey: a Realtor on How the Country and Attitudes Towards it Have Changed Over the Years
09.10.2024
10 years of Living in Turkey: a Realtor on How the Country and Attitudes Towards it Have Changed Over the Years
How is the Turkish Housing Market Doing? Analysis from REALTING
18.09.2024
How is the Turkish Housing Market Doing? Analysis from REALTING
TAPU in Turkey. Everything about Turkish Title Deed
09.09.2024
TAPU in Turkey. Everything about Turkish Title Deed
Show all publications