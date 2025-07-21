Residential complex Exclusive! 1+1 apartment in MNZ Gold City complex with a discount of 23,000 EUR.

Ready-made apartments with one bedroom (1+1), 75 m2 (53 m2 net).
The price of the apartment is 23,000 EUR cheaper than the same from the developer!
We are pleased to present you a new project with rich infrastructure in the increasingly popular area of Mersin, Arpaçbahşış.
The residential complex consists of three 15-storey blocks with a modern-style facade, which will be located on a landscaped green area just 300 meters from the sea.
The Arpaçbahşış area is gradually gaining popularity among local and foreign residents. The beaches in this area are well-maintained, with various cafes and other amenities.
The apartments are delivered with high-quality finishing, built-in kitchen units, and a fully equipped bathroom.
Infrastructure:
For more detailed information on this project, call / write to us.