  Apartment in a new building Seafront Apartments with Panoramic Sea Views in Mersin

Apartment in a new building Seafront Apartments with Panoramic Sea Views in Mersin

Erdemli, Turkey
from
$153,040
;
25
ID: 27898
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 09/09/2025

Location

  • Country
    Turkey
  • State
    Mediterranean Region
  • Town
    Erdemli

Property characteristics

Property parameters

  • The year of construction
    The year of construction
    2025
  • Number of floors
    Number of floors
    5

Exterior details

Parking features:

  • Parking

Exterior features:

  • Elevator

About the complex

Apartments in a Project with Its Own Pier in an Advantageous Location in Erdemli Mersin

Mersin is a metropolitan city on the Mediterranean coast. It is developed in terms of tourism, agriculture, and industry. Mersin has one of the longest coastlines and ports with the biggest business volume in Europe. It allows you to have pleasant times with your loved ones, with its clean and moderately salty sea, long coastal walking paths, unique bays, arable lands, entertainment venues, shopping malls, and restaurants from different world cuisines.

Mersin has gained its investors by ranking first in value increase in Europe. It will continue to gain investors and create new job opportunities without losing momentum in the coming years, with the opening of Çukurova Airport, Turkey's second-largest airport. The airport will have direct flights to Europe and Russia.

In addition, tourism-licensed lands and 6 organized industrial zones make investment and life even more attractive for Mersin. Ayaş is one of the regions that received the blue flag title in Mersin and is adjacent to Kızkalesi (the Sea Castle).

The apartments for sale in Mersin are 10 m from the beach, 36 m from the main road, 360 m from the supermarket, 400 m from seaside restaurants and entertainment centers, 1.5 km from seaside camping areas and walking path, 7 km from Kızkalesi (the Sea Castle), 15 km from Erdemli center, 30 km from the highway connection road, 46.4 km from Mersin Marina, 48.5 km from Forum Mersin Mall, 53 km from Mersin Train Station, 80 km from Akkuyu Nuclear Power Plant, and 119 km from Adana Airport.

The 5-storey project is under construction. It has an area of 1,534 m². It offers 1+1 and 2+1 apartment options. The project has social facilities that will increase your living standards, such as a common-use outdoor swimming pool, a common-use terrace, a garden seating area, its own beach, a children's playground, and a generator. The apartments have sea views.


ICX-00016

Location on the map

Erdemli, Turkey
Education
Healthcare

Back
