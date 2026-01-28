Residential complex Studio at the Ilkem Rio 1 SPA complex - Mersin | Tomyuk.

Studio in the Ilkem Rio 1 SPA Complex

We offer for sale a studio on the 4th floor of the new luxury residential complex Ilkem Rio 1, with a €10,000 discount compared to the developer's asking price.

Location and Concept

The complex is located in the Tomük district of Mersin, just 650 meters from the beach. The project is designed as a modern hotel with year-round amenities, making it an ideal investment option.

Complex Features

Two 8-story blocks on a 6,465 m² guarded property

512 apartments with 1+0 and 1+1 floor plans

Completion date: Q3 2026

Included in the apartment price

The price already includes high-quality European-quality renovation and full equipment:

ceramic floors in the hallway, bathroom, and balconies

laminate flooring in living rooms

built-in furniture in the hallway

MDF kitchen units

fully equipped bathrooms

plasterboard ceilings

steel entrance door

TV unit

gas heating wiring

Area Infrastructure

All necessary urban amenities are located near the complex:

cafes, restaurants, bars

shops and shopping centers

hospitals and pharmacies

parks

banks

public transportation stops

Profitability and Management

Missafir Management Company (analogous to (Turkish Airbnb) takes full rental management:

The owner receives 70% of the income

Management fee: 30%

Estimated yield: 10%–14% per annum in euros

Average daily rate: from €43 to €97 (depending on season)

Average occupancy: 65%

Annual income: from €9,944 to €13,453

ROI: ~5 years (17%)

Internal infrastructure of the complex

Tropical garden and landscape design

Outdoor pool

Children's pool

Restaurant and café

Caretaman and gardener

Gym

Sauna and hamam

Games room

Cinema

BBQ area

Children's playground

Gas heating

Generator

Bike parking

Indoor and outdoor parking

Security and video surveillance 24/7

How to find out more

For detailed information about the project, purchase terms, and investment prospects, please contact us by phone or email.