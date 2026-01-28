Residential complex Studio at the Ilkem Rio 1 SPA complex - Mersin | Tomyuk.

Studio in the Ilkem Rio 1 SPA Complex
We offer for sale a studio on the 4th floor of the new luxury residential complex Ilkem Rio 1, with a €10,000 discount compared to the developer's asking price.
Location and Concept
The complex is located in the Tomük district of Mersin, just 650 meters from the beach. The project is designed as a modern hotel with year-round amenities, making it an ideal investment option.
Complex Features
- Two 8-story blocks on a 6,465 m² guarded property
- 512 apartments with 1+0 and 1+1 floor plans
- Completion date: Q3 2026
Included in the apartment price
The price already includes high-quality European-quality renovation and full equipment:
- ceramic floors in the hallway, bathroom, and balconies
- laminate flooring in living rooms
- built-in furniture in the hallway
- MDF kitchen units
- fully equipped bathrooms
- plasterboard ceilings
- steel entrance door
- TV unit
- gas heating wiring
Area Infrastructure
All necessary urban amenities are located near the complex:
- cafes, restaurants, bars
- shops and shopping centers
- hospitals and pharmacies
- parks
- banks
- public transportation stops
Profitability and Management
Missafir Management Company (analogous to (Turkish Airbnb) takes full rental management:
- The owner receives 70% of the income
- Management fee: 30%
- Estimated yield: 10%–14% per annum in euros
- Average daily rate: from €43 to €97 (depending on season)
- Average occupancy: 65%
- Annual income: from €9,944 to €13,453
- ROI: ~5 years (17%)
Internal infrastructure of the complex
- Tropical garden and landscape design
- Outdoor pool
- Children's pool
- Restaurant and café
- Caretaman and gardener
- Gym
- Sauna and hamam
- Games room
- Cinema
- BBQ area
- Children's playground
- Gas heating
- Generator
- Bike parking
- Indoor and outdoor parking
- Security and video surveillance 24/7
How to find out more
For detailed information about the project, purchase terms, and investment prospects, please contact us by phone or email.