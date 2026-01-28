  1. Realting.com
  2. Turkey
  3. Erdemli
  4. Residential complex Studio at the Ilkem Rio 1 SPA complex - Mersin | Tomyuk.

Residential complex Studio at the Ilkem Rio 1 SPA complex - Mersin | Tomyuk.

Erdemli, Turkey
from
$46,077
BTC
0.5480717
ETH
28.7267835
USDT
45 555.2007277
* The price is for reference
according to the exchange rate 16/04/2025
;
12
Leave a request
ID: 33251
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 04/02/2026

Location

Show on map
  • Country
    Turkey
  • State
    Mediterranean Region
  • Town
    Erdemli

Property characteristics

Property parameters

  • Class
    Class
    Business class
  • Finishing options
    Finishing options
    Finished

Interior details

Security features:

  • Security

Exterior details

Parking features:

  • Parking

Exterior features:

  • Swimming pool
  • Gym
  • Fenced area
  • Elevator

Additionally

  • Management company
  • Online tour
  • Remote transaction

About the complex

Studio in the Ilkem Rio 1 SPA Complex

We offer for sale a studio on the 4th floor of the new luxury residential complex Ilkem Rio 1, with a €10,000 discount compared to the developer's asking price.

Location and Concept

The complex is located in the Tomük district of Mersin, just 650 meters from the beach. The project is designed as a modern hotel with year-round amenities, making it an ideal investment option.

Complex Features

  • Two 8-story blocks on a 6,465 m² guarded property
  • 512 apartments with 1+0 and 1+1 floor plans
  • Completion date: Q3 2026

Included in the apartment price
The price already includes high-quality European-quality renovation and full equipment:

  • ceramic floors in the hallway, bathroom, and balconies
  • laminate flooring in living rooms
  • built-in furniture in the hallway
  • MDF kitchen units
  • fully equipped bathrooms
  • plasterboard ceilings
  • steel entrance door
  • TV unit
  • gas heating wiring

Area Infrastructure
All necessary urban amenities are located near the complex:

  • cafes, restaurants, bars
  • shops and shopping centers
  • hospitals and pharmacies
  • parks
  • banks
  • public transportation stops

Profitability and Management
Missafir Management Company (analogous to (Turkish Airbnb) takes full rental management:

  • The owner receives 70% of the income
  • Management fee: 30%
  • Estimated yield: 10%–14% per annum in euros
  • Average daily rate: from €43 to €97 (depending on season)
  • Average occupancy: 65%
  • Annual income: from €9,944 to €13,453
  • ROI: ~5 years (17%)

Internal infrastructure of the complex

  • Tropical garden and landscape design
  • Outdoor pool
  • Children's pool
  • Restaurant and café
  • Caretaman and gardener
  • Gym
  • Sauna and hamam
  • Games room
  • Cinema
  • BBQ area
  • Children's playground
  • Gas heating
  • Generator
  • Bike parking
  • Indoor and outdoor parking
  • Security and video surveillance 24/7

How to find out more

For detailed information about the project, purchase terms, and investment prospects, please contact us by phone or email.

Location on the map

Erdemli, Turkey
Grocery stores
Transportation
Leisure

Mortgage calculator

Interest rate, %
Loan term, years
Property cost
Down payment, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} USD
Please note! You changed the property cost parameter to {{ differentPrice }}%. This affects the relevance of the calculation of monthly payments for the current property. Return
Interest rate
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Interest rate
Loan amount
{{ mortgageAmount }} USD
Loan amount
Period
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("year", "years") }}
Period
Monthly payment
{{ paymentPerMonth }} USD
Monthly payment
Similar complexes
Residential complex New residence with swimming pools and a spa complex at 200 meters from the sea, Kargilak, Turkey
Kargıcak, Turkey
from
$332,095
Residential complex Type A_37
Sariyer, Turkey
from
$3,33M
Residential quarter Modern luxury homes in Alanya, Kestel
Yaylalı, Turkey
from
$127,060
Residential complex New residence with swimming pools and a shopping mall, Istanbul, Turkey
Hadimkoy Yolu Caddesi, Turkey
from
$239,756
Residential complex Residential complex with cafes, restaurants, basketball court, 10 minutes to the sea, Tarsus, Mersin, Turkey
Tarsus, Turkey
from
$79,237
You are viewing
Residential complex Studio at the Ilkem Rio 1 SPA complex - Mersin | Tomyuk.
Erdemli, Turkey
from
$46,077
Ask all your questions
Leave your request
Thank you! Your request has been accepted
I have interest in the property from your ad. I want more information about the property. What are the purchase conditions for foreigners? I would like to visit an apartment/house. I would like to be informed about the total price (incl. tax, agency fee, etc.). Is it possible to buy with a loan/mortgage?
Back Leave a request
Other complexes
Residential quarter Modern one bedroom apartment for sale in Alanya
Residential quarter Modern one bedroom apartment for sale in Alanya
Residential quarter Modern one bedroom apartment for sale in Alanya
Residential quarter Modern one bedroom apartment for sale in Alanya
Residential quarter Modern one bedroom apartment for sale in Alanya
Show all Residential quarter Modern one bedroom apartment for sale in Alanya
Residential quarter Modern one bedroom apartment for sale in Alanya
Mahmutlar, Turkey
from
$132,398
İt is walking distance to shops, restaurants, pubs, and markets. This modern one bedroom apartment for sale in Alanya is only 600 meter from the Mediterranean beach. The complex consist of 2 building with a modern exterior that creates luxury atmosphere. This bright apartment is on the 4th f…
Agency
Basic Apartment Real Estate
Leave a request
Residential complex Modern luxury residence with swimming pools, a gym and a kids' playground, Alanya, Turkey
Residential complex Modern luxury residence with swimming pools, a gym and a kids' playground, Alanya, Turkey
Residential complex Modern luxury residence with swimming pools, a gym and a kids' playground, Alanya, Turkey
Residential complex Modern luxury residence with swimming pools, a gym and a kids' playground, Alanya, Turkey
Residential complex Modern luxury residence with swimming pools, a gym and a kids' playground, Alanya, Turkey
Show all Residential complex Modern luxury residence with swimming pools, a gym and a kids' playground, Alanya, Turkey
Residential complex Modern luxury residence with swimming pools, a gym and a kids' playground, Alanya, Turkey
Muratpasa, Turkey
from
$301,798
The beautiful residence features a landscaped garden, swimming pools for children and adults, an outdoor fitness center, barbecue areas, security, a gym, a sauna and a steam bath, a lounge, a kids' playground, a parking. Completion - 21/09/2023. Location and nearby infrastructure The proper…
Agency
TRANIO
Leave a request
Residential complex Complex of villas with a swimming pool and around-the-clock security, Bodrum, Turkey
Residential complex Complex of villas with a swimming pool and around-the-clock security, Bodrum, Turkey
Residential complex Complex of villas with a swimming pool and around-the-clock security, Bodrum, Turkey
Residential complex Complex of villas with a swimming pool and around-the-clock security, Bodrum, Turkey
Residential complex Complex of villas with a swimming pool and around-the-clock security, Bodrum, Turkey
Show all Residential complex Complex of villas with a swimming pool and around-the-clock security, Bodrum, Turkey
Residential complex Complex of villas with a swimming pool and around-the-clock security, Bodrum, Turkey
Bodrum, Turkey
from
$553,491
We offer villas with terraces of 15 m2, gardens, views of the city. The residence features a communal swimming pool, a kids' playground, a parking, around-the-clock security. Location and nearby infrastructure The property is located close to the ancient town of Pedesa, which is a significa…
Agency
TRANIO
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go
Latest News in Turkey
“Turkey Is No Longer the Same?”: Honest Analysis of the Real Estate Market in 2026
28.01.2026
“Turkey Is No Longer the Same?”: Honest Analysis of the Real Estate Market in 2026
What to See in Istanbul: 15+ Main Attractions and a 2-day Itinerary
18.12.2025
What to See in Istanbul: 15+ Main Attractions and a 2-day Itinerary
Maintenance of Real Estate in Turkey for Foreigners: What You Need to Know About Taxes, Utilities, and Insurance
29.09.2025
Maintenance of Real Estate in Turkey for Foreigners: What You Need to Know About Taxes, Utilities, and Insurance
Turkish Housing Market 2025: 25% Sales Growth and Prices by Region
21.07.2025
Turkish Housing Market 2025: 25% Sales Growth and Prices by Region
Amazing Nature Life in Kargıcak: A Look at a Conceptual Residential Complex in Alanya
17.06.2025
Amazing Nature Life in Kargıcak: A Look at a Conceptual Residential Complex in Alanya
Work in Turkey for Foreigners: How to Find and What Documents Are Needed
09.05.2025
Work in Turkey for Foreigners: How to Find and What Documents Are Needed
Buying Real Estate in Turkey: What You Need to Know Before the Deal
17.04.2025
Buying Real Estate in Turkey: What You Need to Know Before the Deal
Top 5 Properties in Turkey and Nothern Cyprus for Investors and Homebuyers
13.02.2025
Top 5 Properties in Turkey and Nothern Cyprus for Investors and Homebuyers
Show all publications