Residential complex New residential complex just 500 m from the sea, Erdemli district, Mersin, Türkiye

On the territory of more than 3000 m2 there is one building with 12 floors, where flats with 1+1 and 2+1 layouts are located. Good family complex for recreation in an excellent area and walking distance from the seafront.

Developer has an excellent reputation in the Turkish construction market. The history of the company is more than 20 years. All the company's projects are built using high quality building materials, meet the high requirements of modern housing construction, are distinguished by unique architectural solutions and are fully provided with all the social infrastructure necessary for comfortable life.

Suspended ceiling

Kitchen set

Wardrobe

Bathroom cabinet

Steel entrance door

PVC windows

Silicone-based paint

First-class plumbing

Seamed laminate

Balcony partitions

Natural gas system

Heat-resistant BIMS blocks

Intelligent elevator system

Generator

Features of the flatsLocation and nearby infrastructure

Erdemli is a newly developed neighbourhood in the west of Mersin. Excellent infrastructure, seafront and large sandy beaches.