  1. Realting.com
  2. Turkey
  3. Erdemli
  4. Residential complex New residential complex just 500 m from the sea, Erdemli district, Mersin, Türkiye

Residential complex New residential complex just 500 m from the sea, Erdemli district, Mersin, Türkiye

Kusluca, Turkey
from
$74,926
;
20
Leave a request
Address Address
Params Params
Description Description
Media Media
ID: 25197
New building ID on Realting
In CRM: 2429987
ID of the new building on the company website
Last update: 14/04/2025

Location

Show on map
  • Country
    Turkey
  • State
    Mediterranean Region
  • Town
    Erdemli
  • Village
    Kusluca

About the complex

On the territory of more than 3000 m2 there is one building with 12 floors, where flats with 1+1 and 2+1 layouts are located. Good family complex for recreation in an excellent area and walking distance from the seafront.

Developer has an excellent reputation in the Turkish construction market. The history of the company is more than 20 years. All the company's projects are built using high quality building materials, meet the high requirements of modern housing construction, are distinguished by unique architectural solutions and are fully provided with all the social infrastructure necessary for comfortable life.

Features of the flats
  • Suspended ceiling
  • Kitchen set
  • Wardrobe
  • Bathroom cabinet
  • Steel entrance door
  • PVC windows
  • Silicone-based paint
  • First-class plumbing
  • Seamed laminate
  • Balcony partitions
  • Natural gas system
  • Heat-resistant BIMS blocks
  • Intelligent elevator system
  • Generator
Location and nearby infrastructure

Erdemli is a newly developed neighbourhood in the west of Mersin. Excellent infrastructure, seafront and large sandy beaches.

Location on the map

Kusluca, Turkey

Mortgage calculator

Interest rate, %
Loan term, years
Property cost
Down payment, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} USD
Please note! You changed the property cost parameter to {{ differentPrice }}%. This affects the relevance of the calculation of monthly payments for the current property. Return
Interest rate
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Interest rate
Loan amount
{{ mortgageAmount }} USD
Loan amount
Period
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("year", "years") }}
Period
Monthly payment
{{ paymentPerMonth }} USD
Monthly payment
Similar complexes
Apartment building Şişli Istanbul Residence Compound
Sisli, Turkey
from
$559,530
Residential complex The Yacht Collection
Alanya, Turkey
from
$72,138
Apartment building Istanbul Umraniye Apartment Compound
Ümraniye, Turkey
from
$238,488
Residential complex Complex of furnished villas with two swimming pools close to the beach, Fethiye, Turkey
Fethiye, Turkey
from
$908,188
Residential complex Low-rise residence with swimming pools at 400 meters from the sea, Bodrum, Turkey
Dagbelen, Turkey
from
$615,297
You are viewing
Residential complex New residential complex just 500 m from the sea, Erdemli district, Mersin, Türkiye
Kusluca, Turkey
from
$74,926
Ask all your questions
Leave your request
Thank you! Your request has been accepted
I have interest in the property from your ad. I want more information about the property. What are the purchase conditions for foreigners? I would like to visit an apartment/house. I would like to be informed about the total price (incl. tax, agency fee, etc.). Is it possible to buy with a loan/mortgage?
Back Leave a request
Other complexes
Residence v proekte premium klassa
Residence v proekte premium klassa
Mediterranean Region, Turkey
from
$189,496
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2026
Number of floors 7
This unique residential complex is located 3 km from the coastline in the premium district of Antalya - Altyntash. The residential complex has 74 apartments with clean finishes and various layouts: three-level apartments-villas 4+1 and apartments 1+1, 2+1 with spacious terraces.The ennobled …
Agency
Darton Global
Leave a request
Show contacts
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Darton Global
Languages
English, Русский, Español, Українська
Telegram Write in Telegram
Residential complex High quality apartments in a new residential complex near the forest, Bakirkoy, Istanbul, Turkey
Residential complex High quality apartments in a new residential complex near the forest, Bakirkoy, Istanbul, Turkey
Bakırköy, Turkey
from
$1,38M
The complex will have a cozy lobby, a recreation area, outdoor pools, walking and cycling paths, a play area for children (up to 4 years old), a SPA with separate areas for men and women (cloakrooms, showers, Turkish bath, sauna, steam room, massage rooms), fitness studio, indoor pool 368 m2…
Agency
TRANIO
Leave a request
Residential complex New residential complex within walking distance from the sea, Avsallar, Antalya, Türkiye
Residential complex New residential complex within walking distance from the sea, Avsallar, Antalya, Türkiye
Alanya, Turkey
from
$159,273
A modern residential complex just 900 m from the beach offers its residents good infrastructure - a swimming pool, tennis court, fitness center, playground, open parking, green areas. Features of the flats The apartments are sold with finishing: kitchen furniture and appliances fixtures in…
Agency
TRANIO
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go
Latest News in Turkey
Buying Real Estate in Turkey: What You Need to Know Before the Deal
17.04.2025
Buying Real Estate in Turkey: What You Need to Know Before the Deal
Top 5 Properties in Turkey and Nothern Cyprus for Investors and Homebuyers
13.02.2025
Top 5 Properties in Turkey and Nothern Cyprus for Investors and Homebuyers
10 years of Living in Turkey: a Realtor on How the Country and Attitudes Towards it Have Changed Over the Years
09.10.2024
10 years of Living in Turkey: a Realtor on How the Country and Attitudes Towards it Have Changed Over the Years
How is the Turkish Housing Market Doing? Analysis from REALTING
18.09.2024
How is the Turkish Housing Market Doing? Analysis from REALTING
TAPU in Turkey. Everything about Turkish Title Deed
09.09.2024
TAPU in Turkey. Everything about Turkish Title Deed
How to Turn a Historic Building in Turkey Into a Popular Café: an Interview with an Entrepreneur From Alanya
05.07.2024
How to Turn a Historic Building in Turkey Into a Popular Café: an Interview with an Entrepreneur From Alanya
How to Bring your Turn Pet into Turkey: A Comprehensive Guide
03.07.2024
How to Bring your Turn Pet into Turkey: A Comprehensive Guide
How to Get the Coveted Residence Permit in Turkey and Reduce the Risks of Refusal: Advice From a Lawyer
04.06.2024
How to Get the Coveted Residence Permit in Turkey and Reduce the Risks of Refusal: Advice From a Lawyer
Show all publications