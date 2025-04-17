Residential complex New residential complex just 500 m from the sea, Erdemli district, Mersin, Türkiye

On the territory of more than 3000 m2 there is one building with 12 floors, where flats with 1+1 and 2+1 layouts are located. Good family complex for recreation in an excellent area and walking distance from the seafront.
Developer has an excellent reputation in the Turkish construction market. The history of the company is more than 20 years. All the company's projects are built using high quality building materials, meet the high requirements of modern housing construction, are distinguished by unique architectural solutions and are fully provided with all the social infrastructure necessary for comfortable life.Features of the flats
Erdemli is a newly developed neighbourhood in the west of Mersin. Excellent infrastructure, seafront and large sandy beaches.