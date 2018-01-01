  1. Realting.com
  3. Residential complex with gazebos, sauna and swimming pool, 2 minutes to the beach, Erdemli, Mersin, Turkey

Residential complex with gazebos, sauna and swimming pool, 2 minutes to the beach, Erdemli, Mersin, Turkey

Erdemli, Turkey
from
€77,000
About the complex

A residential complex in a gated community with many amenities including swimming pool, gazebos, sauna and hammam. The new project consists of 3 blocks. In one block there are two-room flats, in the other two - three-room flats.

Can be paid in instalments with a minimum down payment of 50% and the remaining amount, not more than every 3 months.

Suitable for citizenship.

Erdemli, Turkey

