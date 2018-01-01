Residential complex with gazebos, sauna and swimming pool, 2 minutes to the beach, Erdemli, Mersin, Turkey

Ciplakli, Turkey

from €102,500

60–125 m² 2

Completion date: 2023

Ciplakli Garden is a new « luxury » housing project. The complex consists of two stylish blocks for a total of 35 apartments with a euro repair. The project is located at Çıplaklı, 07468 Alanya / Antalya, Turkey, just 4 km from the center of. Alanya and 3.5 km to the sea! This is a well-developed area for life, with all the urban infrastructure. But he came to the fore with his nature and pure oxygen. The freshest fruits, vegetables and natural products can be found in stores as well as in markets. In the center of Alanya there are 5 hospitals and clinics, 15 pharmacies, 8 veterinary clinics and dental clinics. In addition, the project is located next to chain stores such as Migros, Carrefour, A101 and Beam. Everything is within walking distance of our project! The complex combines a liveable developed location, the cutting-edge quality of construction and apartments in Turkey, completely ready for furniture and settlement. PLUSES OF LCD: - Steam bath - Turkish bath ( Hamam ) - Fitness room - Playground - Power generator - Parking - Pool - Common area with pool - Video surveillance 24/7 - Security 24/7 We guarantee full legal support for the transaction. We offer only profitable and reliable real estate in Turkey. Call or write, answer all your questions!