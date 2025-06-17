Residential quarter Apartments with 20% discount in the complex in Emerald Elegance near the sea.

Video of the apartments and the construction progress will be sent upon request!

The residential complex offers modern comfort and amenities in the picturesque Tomuk area.

The complex is located on an area of ​​3.911 m2 and consists of two blocks. Apartments 1+1 and 2+1 are for sale, with areas from 53 m2 to 92 m2.

The entire city infrastructure is nearby - shops, restaurants, educational and medical institutions.

The apartments are equipped with suspended ceilings, kitchen cabinets, and dressing rooms. The bathrooms are equipped with first-class plumbing, high-quality shower cabins and bathroom cabinets.

First payment 50%

No% installments for 24 months!

Completion of construction: 4th quarter of 2025.

Apartment layout:

One-bedroom apartments (1+1) - 53 m2

Two-bedroom apartments (2+1) - 92 m2

Infrastructure:

Large swimming pool

Children's playground

Gazebos

BBQ area

Closed underground parking

For more detailed information on this project, call / write to us.