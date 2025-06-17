Residential quarter Apartments with 20% discount in the complex in Emerald Elegance near the sea.

  1. Realting.com
Erdemli, Turkey
from
$55,885
13
ID: 26490
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 20/06/2025

Location

  • Country
    Turkey
  • State
    Mediterranean Region
  • Town
    Erdemli

Property characteristics

Property parameters

  • Class
    Class
    Business class
  • The year of construction
    The year of construction
    2025
  • Finishing options
    Finishing options
    Finished

Interior details

Security features:

  • Security

Exterior details

Parking features:

  • Parking

Exterior features:

  • Swimming pool
  • Gym
  • Fenced area
  • Elevator

Additionally

  • Online tour
  • Granting a residence permit
  • Remote transaction

About the complex

Video of the apartments and the construction progress will be sent upon request!

The residential complex offers modern comfort and amenities in the picturesque Tomuk area.

The complex is located on an area of ​​3.911 m2 and consists of two blocks. Apartments 1+1 and 2+1 are for sale, with areas from 53 m2 to 92 m2.

The entire city infrastructure is nearby - shops, restaurants, educational and medical institutions.

The apartments are equipped with suspended ceilings, kitchen cabinets, and dressing rooms. The bathrooms are equipped with first-class plumbing, high-quality shower cabins and bathroom cabinets.

First payment 50%
No% installments for 24 months!

Completion of construction: 4th quarter of 2025.

Apartment layout:

One-bedroom apartments (1+1) - 53 m2
Two-bedroom apartments (2+1) - 92 m2

Infrastructure:

  • Large swimming pool
  • Children's playground
  • Gazebos
  • BBQ area
  • Closed underground parking

For more detailed information on this project, call / write to us.

Location on the map

