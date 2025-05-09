Residential complex New residence with a swimming pool and a water park at 520 meters from the sea, Mersin, Turkey

Provide viewing of site content and gaining access to functionality. This type of cookies is used only for the correct operation of the site and is not transferred to third parties. Disabling is impossible without disrupting the functioning of the site.
LCD: ELEXUS.
Address: Turkey ,. Mersin, Mezitli province, Teja district.
Mediterranean Sea: 300 m.
Mersin Marina is only 25 minutes away. in the car.
Start of construction: May 2021
End of construction: June 2023
Cost:
1 + 1 60 square meters.m from € 38,000
2 + 1 83 sq.m from € 58,…
The project consists of 2 blocks - 142 apartments + 7 villas, with a total area of 24500 m2. Services for residents:
24/7 security
video surveillance system
concierge
gym
Spa area: sauna and steam room
outdoor playgrounds
outdoor/indoor pools
walking paths within the complex
Location and …
Oba Crown exist 11 block and it is close to new hospital and city. The coplex has Fitness centre, Jacuzzi, indoor pool and etc... The Apartment complex is situated on a 10000 sqm land with a landscaped garden and social activities. Excellent apartment in Alanya, Oba in a nice locationThis ex…