Residential complex New residence with a swimming pool and a water park at 520 meters from the sea, Mersin, Turkey

Erdemli, Turkey
from
$47,029
;
20
ID: 22090
New building ID on Realting
In CRM: 2392970
ID of the new building on the company website
Last update: 19/05/2025

Location

  • Country
    Turkey
  • State
    Mediterranean Region
  • Town
    Erdemli

About the complex

Complex infrastructure:

  • Outdoor parking
  • Electric vehicle charging station
  • Shuttle service
  • Restaurant
  • Café
  • Minimarket
  • Swimming pool with a sunbathing terrace
  • Aquapark
  • Children’s playground
  • Relaxation area (billiards, PlayStation, cinema)
  • Fitness center
  • Turkish bath
  • Hair salon
  • Barbeque area
  • Gazebos

Completion - December, 2026.

Down payment - 50%

Facilities and equipment in the house
  • Natural gas
  • Suspended ceiling
  • PVC windows
  • Parquet flooring
  • Shower cabin
  • Bathroom cabinets
  • Kitchen cabinets
  • Kitchen countertop
  • Electric stove
Location and nearby infrastructure

The property is located in the resort area of Tomuk, Erdemli.

Location on the map

Erdemli, Turkey

