ILKEM VEGAS

Mersin, Turkey
from
€55,000
;
24
About the complex

Plot area 17.203 m2 ERDEMLİ / TOMUK 500 Meters to the sea
4 Blocks and villas, apartments 1+1, 2+1 Initial installment 50% - the possibility of installments for 24 months.
PROJECT START: 31.12.2023 END : 31.12.2026


Interior features:

  • Suspended ceilings

  • Kitchen set, countertop

  • Wardrobe cabinets

  • Cabinets in bathrooms

  • Steel entrance door

  • PVC windows

  • Plumbing 1 class

  • Shower cabin 1 class

  • Laminate 10mm 

 

General characteristics:

  • Natural gas system

  • BIMS blocks

  • Intelligent elevator system

  • Fire detector 

  • Generator

  • Video surveillance systems

 

Features of the social sphere:

  • Outdoor swimming pool (850 M2)

  • Aquapark

  • Open parking

  • Open children's playground

  • Fitness

  • Bathhouse

  • Basketball, football, volleyball, tennis

  • Children's playground

  • Open area for yoga

  • Cafe

  • Hobby – garden for pets

  • Barbecue area and recreation

  • Parking

  • Pedestrian area

  • Mini-market

  • Conference-room

  • Cinema

The year of construction
2026
Mersin, Turkey
Sea 500 m
Transport stop 100 m
Shop 200 m
School 1 000 m

Residence Prestizhnyy ZhK v samom elitnom rayone Stambula
Residence Prestizhnyy ZhK v samom elitnom rayone Stambula
Maslak Mahallesi, Turkey
from
€754,404
Agency: FOA INVEST
A prestigious complex development facility located in the center of one of the main business sites of the European part of Istanbul - Maslak, Saryer. LCD offers owners living, commercial and commercial spaces for a comfortable and active business life.  The Avrupa Otoyolu motorway, which is part of the E80 Class A trans-European motorway, is located next to the complex. The track connects the city of Lisbon ( Portugal ) with the city of Gyurbulak, ( Turkish-Iranian border ). The route passes through 11 countries. External infrastructure: Avrupa Otoyolu motorway, İtü-Ayazağa İstasyonu and Atatürk Oto Sanayi Vodafone metro station, Istanbul Technical University, Bosphorus University, Sultan Mehmed Fatih bridge, Ilgiz Museum of Modern Art, Istigie Park shopping center, Amirgan Park, Belgrade Forest, Ataturk City Park, Sipahi Ocağı Binicilik Kulübü equestrian club.  The main advantages: High investment profitability - the project will generate rental income of 8-9% per annum. The complex is located in the business center of Istanbul Proximity to the main transport arteries Innovative design and architecture The complex consists of two towers of 42 floors each: 445 apartments, 16 penthouses, a 10-story complex with a hotel and a business center, as well as office premises.   The facility offers investors and tenants a choice of layout 1 + 0, 1 + 1, 1,5 + 1, 2 + 1 and 3,5 + 1, the area of which varies from 69 to 269 square meters.  The complex uses an innovative concept of organizing office space, aimed at increasing the efficiency of business activity. There are also fully equipped home offices to choose from - for those who want to combine home comfort and business life. Internal infrastructure: art center, cinema, indoor pool, playground, fitness center, hammam, spa, shopping center, restaurants / cafes, Life Concierge automated system, controlled by artificial intelligence, 24-hour security.
Residential quarter New investment project in Avsallar area
Residential quarter New investment project in Avsallar area
Avsallar, Turkey
from
€122,500
The project consists of 8 storey block. At the moment, 14 out of 72 apartments are available. There are 1 + 1 apartments from 58m2 and 5 + 1 duplexes with an area of ​​240 sq.m. Our project is located 2 km from the sandy beach, 1 km from the center and within walking distance of all daily needs such as restaurants, banks, boutiques, hospitals, kindergarten and school. Project start 06.2022, end 07.2023   •Outdoor and indoor swimming pool•Aquapark•Sauna•Fitness•Steam room•Pavilions• BBQ area•Generator•2 elevators•Satellite television•Surveillance cameras Payment 30% in cash, the balance in installments until the end of construction.
Residential complex New complex of villas with swimming pools, Fethiye, Turkey
Residential complex New complex of villas with swimming pools, Fethiye, Turkey
Karakecililer, Turkey
from
€567,788
Agency: TRANIO
We offer quality premium three-storey villas with glass facades. Each villa has a swimming pool. Completion - April, 2024. Features of the flats Each house includes a kitchen with a living room, three or four bedrooms, three or four bathrooms, a balcony, a veranda and a large solarium. Location and nearby infrastructure The property is located bear supermarkets. Beaches - 4 km Hisarönü - 500 meters
