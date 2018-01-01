Residential complex with swimming pool next to the pier, Mersin, Turkey

  1. Realting.com
About the complex

The project is a residential complex with various apartments and recreation areas: swimming pool, gazebos, hammam, sauna, etc. There is also a pier on the territory of the complex.

There is a building with 1-2 bedroom apartments in the complex.

Features of the flats

Specifications:

  • Suspended ceiling
  • Kitchen set
  • Hall cupboard
  • Furniture in the bathroom
  • Steel reinforced door
  • Double-glazed windows
  • Painted walls with water-resistant paint
  • Class 1 sanitary fittings
  • Class 1 shower cubicle
Location and nearby infrastructure

Mersin is a large regional centre located in the south-east of Turkey, on the shores of the Mediterranean Sea, the 11th largest city in Turkey in terms of population (about 2 million people). It is an industrial centre and the largest coastal city in Turkey, with a coastline of 321 km. It combines beautiful places for beach holidays and immersion in harmony with nature.

Erdemli district is one of the most promising areas of Mersin with urban infrastructure, tourist atmosphere and luxurious beaches, as well as many modern new buildings and residential complexes. In the very centre of Erdemli there is a wide promenade with beaches and a large number of cafes and restaurants overlooking the sea.

New building location
Toroslar, Turkey

