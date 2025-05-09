  1. Realting.com
  2. Turkey
  3. Erdemli
  4. Residential complex Apartment in the Ilkem Lemon complex is 13,000 EUR cheaper than the developer.

Residential complex Apartment in the Ilkem Lemon complex is 13,000 EUR cheaper than the developer.

Erdemli, Turkey
from
$51,286
BTC
0.6100371
ETH
31.9746535
USDT
50 705.7032266
* The price is for reference
according to the exchange rate 16/04/2025
;
9
Leave a request
Address Address
Params Params
Description Description
Media Media
ID: 26160
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 26/05/2025

Location

Show on map
  • Country
    Turkey
  • State
    Mediterranean Region
  • Town
    Erdemli

Property characteristics

Property parameters

  • Class
    Class
    Comfort class
  • The year of construction
    The year of construction
    2025
  • Finishing options
    Finishing options
    Finished

About the complex

One-bedroom apartment (1+1) for 45,000 EUR.

The developer has similar one-bedroom apartments (1+1) from 58,000 EUR.

A new luxury residential complex, located in the Erdemli / Mersin area, 450 meters from a beautiful equipped beach.

The complex consists of two adjacent 14-storey blocks with hotel infrastructure, located on a landscaped guarded area of ​​4.026 m2, apartments with a layout of 1+1 and 2+1 are for sale.

The price of the apartments includes: - high-quality European-quality repair: ceramic floors in the hallway, bathroom and on the balconies, laminate in the rooms, built-in furniture in the hallway, MDF kitchen set, equipped bathrooms, plasterboard ceilings, steel entrance door, TV unit, wiring for gas heating.

All necessary city infrastructure is located near the complex: cafes, restaurants, bars, shops, shopping centers, hospitals, pharmacies, parks, banks and public transport stops.

Completion date: 2nd quarter of 2025

Infrastructure:

Landscaping green area
Landscape design
Swimming pool, children's pool
Sunbathing and recreation area
Fitness room
Hammam, sauna
Gazebos
BBQ area
Children's playground
Basketball court
Gas heating system
Generator
Outdoor parking
Security and video surveillance

For more detailed information on this project, call / write to us.

Location on the map

Erdemli, Turkey

Mortgage calculator

Interest rate, %
Loan term, years
Property cost
Down payment, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} USD
Please note! You changed the property cost parameter to {{ differentPrice }}%. This affects the relevance of the calculation of monthly payments for the current property. Return
Interest rate
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Interest rate
Loan amount
{{ mortgageAmount }} USD
Loan amount
Period
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("year", "years") }}
Period
Monthly payment
{{ paymentPerMonth }} USD
Monthly payment
Similar complexes
Residential complex Apartments and villas in a residential complex with swimming pool and gym, Pendik, Istanbul, Turkey
Pendik, Turkey
from
$691,180
Residential quarter Luxurious complex with a unique location
Oba, Turkey
from
$149,482
Residential complex New residence with a green area and swimming pools in a prestigious area, near the city center, Istanbul, Turkey
Bahcelievler, Turkey
from
$715,513
Residential complex Residence with lounge areas and a kids' club, Istanbul, Turkey
Beyoglu, Turkey
from
$175,833
Residential complex New furnished villas with panoramic views and swimming pools, Fethiye, Turkey
Fethiye, Turkey
from
$1,68M
You are viewing
Residential complex Apartment in the Ilkem Lemon complex is 13,000 EUR cheaper than the developer.
Erdemli, Turkey
from
$51,286
Ask all your questions
Leave your request
Thank you! Your request has been accepted
I have interest in the property from your ad. I want more information about the property. What are the purchase conditions for foreigners? I would like to visit an apartment/house. I would like to be informed about the total price (incl. tax, agency fee, etc.). Is it possible to buy with a loan/mortgage?
Back Leave a request
Other complexes
Residential complex Residential complex with swimming pool in a quiet area, 300 metres to the sea, Mersin, Turkey
Residential complex Residential complex with swimming pool in a quiet area, 300 metres to the sea, Mersin, Turkey
Akdeniz, Turkey
from
$83,980
The project is a residential complex with various apartments and recreation areas: swimming pool, gazebos, basketball court, etc. There are 2 buildings with 1-2 bedroom apartments in the complex. Features of the flats Features: Suspended ceiling Kitchen set Hall cupboard Furniture in the b…
Agency
TRANIO
Leave a request
Apartment building Istanbul Bahcesehir Apartments Project
Apartment building Istanbul Bahcesehir Apartments Project
Basaksehir, Turkey
from
$97,780
Why this property؟ The project area in Bahcesehir is full of lush parks and gardens, next to express transportation lines. There are integrated facilities within the compound, besides health and educational services surrounding the project. The luxury designs and the diversity of residentia…
Agency
Binaa Investment
Leave a request
Residential complex Type B_79
Residential complex Type B_79
Sariyer, Turkey
from
$150,000
The year of construction 2023
European side – Bagcilar This project is built on an area of 24,000 M2. The project will be ready for delivery in December 2023, and 1+1 and 2+1 units are available. This project is located beside Basın Express highway. The projects include swimming pool, Turkish bath, parking, gym and…
Developer
Majd International Company
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go
Latest News in Turkey
Work in Turkey for Foreigners: How to Find and What Documents Are Needed
09.05.2025
Work in Turkey for Foreigners: How to Find and What Documents Are Needed
Buying Real Estate in Turkey: What You Need to Know Before the Deal
17.04.2025
Buying Real Estate in Turkey: What You Need to Know Before the Deal
Top 5 Properties in Turkey and Nothern Cyprus for Investors and Homebuyers
13.02.2025
Top 5 Properties in Turkey and Nothern Cyprus for Investors and Homebuyers
10 years of Living in Turkey: a Realtor on How the Country and Attitudes Towards it Have Changed Over the Years
09.10.2024
10 years of Living in Turkey: a Realtor on How the Country and Attitudes Towards it Have Changed Over the Years
How is the Turkish Housing Market Doing? Analysis from REALTING
18.09.2024
How is the Turkish Housing Market Doing? Analysis from REALTING
TAPU in Turkey. Everything about Turkish Title Deed
09.09.2024
TAPU in Turkey. Everything about Turkish Title Deed
How to Turn a Historic Building in Turkey Into a Popular Café: an Interview with an Entrepreneur From Alanya
05.07.2024
How to Turn a Historic Building in Turkey Into a Popular Café: an Interview with an Entrepreneur From Alanya
How to Bring your Turn Pet into Turkey: A Comprehensive Guide
03.07.2024
How to Bring your Turn Pet into Turkey: A Comprehensive Guide
Show all publications