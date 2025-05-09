Residential complex Apartment in the Ilkem Lemon complex is 13,000 EUR cheaper than the developer.

One-bedroom apartment (1+1) for 45,000 EUR.

The developer has similar one-bedroom apartments (1+1) from 58,000 EUR.

A new luxury residential complex, located in the Erdemli / Mersin area, 450 meters from a beautiful equipped beach.

The complex consists of two adjacent 14-storey blocks with hotel infrastructure, located on a landscaped guarded area of ​​4.026 m2, apartments with a layout of 1+1 and 2+1 are for sale.

The price of the apartments includes: - high-quality European-quality repair: ceramic floors in the hallway, bathroom and on the balconies, laminate in the rooms, built-in furniture in the hallway, MDF kitchen set, equipped bathrooms, plasterboard ceilings, steel entrance door, TV unit, wiring for gas heating.

All necessary city infrastructure is located near the complex: cafes, restaurants, bars, shops, shopping centers, hospitals, pharmacies, parks, banks and public transport stops.

Completion date: 2nd quarter of 2025

Infrastructure:

Landscaping green area

Landscape design

Swimming pool, children's pool

Sunbathing and recreation area

Fitness room

Hammam, sauna

Gazebos

BBQ area

Children's playground

Basketball court

Gas heating system

Generator

Outdoor parking

Security and video surveillance

For more detailed information on this project, call / write to us.