Sun Maria Ruf

Incekum, Turkey

from €92,000

Completion date: 2023

Stay Property offers new apartments in Avsallare. The following layouts are presented in the residential complex: 1 + 1, 2 + 1. The area of apartments is from 47 to 105.5 square meters. The distance to the sea is 1600 meters. If you like sandy beaches, then the choice of Avsallar: it is in Avsallar that the best beaches in the region. The area is famous for its sandy beaches and coniferous forests, Avsallar rightfully deserves the title of the greenest suburb of Alanya. It is located 20 km from its center, in the west, from Antalya. There are 95 km to the airport. There are several excellent beaches here - along the lines of hotels by the sea, in a campsite among pine forests, in neighboring Injekum. The latter is distinguished by fine sand, ideal for children's games. This is one of the best beaches on the Mediterranean coast of Turkey. In recent years, active development has been going on throughout the area, including the development of free sections further from the sea. Real estate in Avsallar is in demand both for rent and for permanent residence. At the same time, Avsallar has and all needs infrastructure for everyday life.