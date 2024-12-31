Sun Maria Ruf

New complex in Teja, Mersin
The complex consists of 1 block on 12 floors
Zemin Kat + 11 floors
380 m to the sea
End of construction: 12/31/2024
Apartments 1 + 0, area 35 m2 net
Price 1 + 0 from 43.000 euros
Installment without interest for 10 months, down payment 50%
With full payment 5% discount%
Price from the developer
Agent Commission included
When buying, you get post-sales service for free!!!
General characteristics:
All first class materials
Central natural gas system
Heat-resistant BIM
Smart elevator system
Full cycle generator
Hydro thermal insulation of roofs
Video surveillance system
Apartment Features:
Kitchen cabinets
Wardrobe
Bath cabinets
Granite kitchen bench
PVC windows
First class luminaires
First class shower
Floor 8 mm
Iron railing
Silicon-based import paint
Air conditioning
Complex infrastructure:
Outdoor pool
Open parking
Playground
Conversations
Indoor heated pool
Roof Restaurant with Sea View
Hamam
Sauna
Table tennis
|Sea
|380 m
|School
|1 000 m
|Shop
|200 m
|Transport stop
|100 m