Sun Maria Ruf

Sariyar, Turkey
from
€49,000
;
16
About the complex

New complex in Teja, Mersin
The complex consists of 1 block on 12 floors
Zemin Kat + 11 floors 
380 m to the sea
End of construction: 12/31/2024
Apartments 1 + 0, area 35 m2 net
Price 1 + 0 from 43.000 euros
Installment without interest for 10 months, down payment 50%
With full payment 5% discount%
Price from the developer
Agent Commission included
When buying, you get post-sales service for free!!!

General characteristics:
All first class materials
Central natural gas system
Heat-resistant BIM
Smart elevator system
Full cycle generator
Hydro thermal insulation of roofs
Video surveillance system
Apartment Features:
Kitchen cabinets
Wardrobe
Bath cabinets
Granite kitchen bench
PVC windows
First class luminaires
First class shower
Floor 8 mm
Iron railing
Silicon-based import paint
Air conditioning
Complex infrastructure:
Outdoor pool
Open parking
Playground
Conversations
Indoor heated pool
Roof Restaurant with Sea View
Hamam
Sauna
Table tennis

Property Parametres
Class
Class
Business class
Type of new building construction
Type of new building construction
Frame-block
The year of construction
The year of construction
2024
Finishing options
Finishing options
Finished
Number of floors
Number of floors
11
New building location
Sariyar, Turkey
Infrastructure nearby
Sea 380 m
School 1 000 m
Shop 200 m
Transport stop 100 m

Mortgage calculator

Interest rate, %
Loan term, years
Property cost
Down payment, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} EUR
Please note! You changed the property cost parameter to {{ differentPrice }}%. This affects the relevance of the calculation of monthly payments for the current property. Return
Interest rate
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Interest rate
Loan amount
{{ mortgageAmount }} EUR
Loan amount
Period
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("year", "years") }}
Period
Monthly payment
{{ paymentPerMonth }} EUR
Monthly payment
