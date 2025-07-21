  1. Realting.com
  Residential complex Apartments 1+1 and 2+1 in the Aqua Marin complex are 18,000 EUR cheaper than from the developer.

Residential complex Apartments 1+1 and 2+1 in the Aqua Marin complex are 18,000 EUR cheaper than from the developer.

Erdemli, Turkey
from
$52,528
16
ID: 27360
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 08/08/2025

Location

  • Country
    Turkey
  • State
    Mediterranean Region
  • Town
    Erdemli

Property characteristics

Property parameters

  • Class
    Business class
  • The year of construction
    2025
  • Finishing options
    Finished

Interior details

Security features:

  • Security

Exterior details

Parking features:

  • Parking

Exterior features:

  • Swimming pool
  • Gym
  • Fenced area
  • Elevator

Additionally

  • Online tour
  • Granting a residence permit
  • Remote transaction

About the complex

Apartments - cheaper than similar apartments from the developer by 18,000 EUR.

  • ► One-bedroom apartments (1 + 1) on the 2nd floor - 45,000 EUR from the developer 63,000 EUR
  • ► Two-bedroom apartments (2 + 1) on the 5th floor - 76,000 EUR with a sea view from the developer 91,000 EUR.

Our project with the infrastructure of a 5 * hotel will be located 300 meters from the sea, in one of the most attractive parts of our region - in the Tomuk area.

The residential complex will consist of one 15-storey block.

All apartments will be delivered with a turnkey finishing, built-in kitchen set, built-in furniture in the bathroom, fully equipped toilets, interior doors, etc.

All necessary institutions, such as a clinic, bank, school, bus station, etc., are within walking distance.

Completion date: 3rd quarter of 2025.

Apartment layout:

  • One-bedroom apartments (1+1) area - 65 m2
  • Two-bedroom apartments (2+1) area - 120 m2

Infrastructure:

  • Outdoor pool
  • Water slides
  • Sauna
  • Turkish hammam
  • Gym
  • Gazebos
  • Children's playground
  • Basketball court
  • Parking
  • Electric generator
  • 24/7 security
  • Landscaped territory of the complex

For more detailed information on this project, call / write to us.

Location on the map

Erdemli, Turkey

