  Residential complex Apartments in the Aqua Marin complex are 13,000 EUR cheaper than the developer.

Residential complex Apartments in the Aqua Marin complex are 13,000 EUR cheaper than the developer.

Erdemli, Turkey
from
$56,849
* The price is for reference
according to the exchange rate 16/04/2025
;
16
Address Address
Params Params
Description Description
Media Media
ID: 26157
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 25/05/2025

Location

  • Country
    Turkey
  • State
    Mediterranean Region
  • Town
    Erdemli

Property characteristics

Property parameters

  • Class
    Class
    Comfort class
  • The year of construction
    The year of construction
    2025
  • Finishing options
    Finishing options
    Finished

Interior details

Security features:

  • Security

Exterior details

Parking features:

  • Parking

Exterior features:

  • Swimming pool
  • Gym
  • Fenced area
  • Elevator

Additionally

  • Online tour
  • Remote transaction

About the complex

Apartments - cheaper than similar apartments from the developer by 13,000 EUR.

► One-bedroom apartments (1 + 1) on the 2nd floor - 50,000 EUR from the developer 63,000 EUR
► Two-bedroom apartments (2 + 1) on the 5th floor - 76,000 EUR with a sea view from the developer 91,000 EUR.

Our Aqua Marin project with the infrastructure of a 5* hotel will be located 300 meters from the sea, in one of the most attractive parts of our region - in the Tomuk area.

The residential complex will consist of one 15-storey block.

All apartments will be delivered with a turnkey finishing, built-in kitchen set, built-in furniture in the bathroom, fully equipped toilets, interior doors, etc.

All necessary institutions, such as a clinic, bank, school, bus station, etc., are within walking distance.

Completion date: 3rd quarter of 2025.

Apartment layout:

One-bedroom apartments (1+1) area - 65 m2
Two-bedroom apartments (2+1) area - 120 m2

Infrastructure:

Outdoor pool
Water slides
Sauna
Turkish hammam
Gym
Gazebos
Children's playground
Basketball court
Parking
Electric generator
24/7 security
Landscaped territory of the complex

For more detailed information on this project, call / write to us.

Location on the map

Erdemli, Turkey

You are viewing
Residential complex Apartments in the Aqua Marin complex are 13,000 EUR cheaper than the developer.
Erdemli, Turkey
from
$56,849
