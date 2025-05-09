Residential complex Apartments in the Aqua Marin complex are 13,000 EUR cheaper than the developer.

Apartments - cheaper than similar apartments from the developer by 13,000 EUR.
► One-bedroom apartments (1 + 1) on the 2nd floor - 50,000 EUR from the developer 63,000 EUR
► Two-bedroom apartments (2 + 1) on the 5th floor - 76,000 EUR with a sea view from the developer 91,000 EUR.
Our Aqua Marin project with the infrastructure of a 5* hotel will be located 300 meters from the sea, in one of the most attractive parts of our region - in the Tomuk area.
The residential complex will consist of one 15-storey block.
All apartments will be delivered with a turnkey finishing, built-in kitchen set, built-in furniture in the bathroom, fully equipped toilets, interior doors, etc.
All necessary institutions, such as a clinic, bank, school, bus station, etc., are within walking distance.
Completion date: 3rd quarter of 2025.
Apartment layout:
One-bedroom apartments (1+1) area - 65 m2
Two-bedroom apartments (2+1) area - 120 m2
Infrastructure:
Outdoor pool
Water slides
Sauna
Turkish hammam
Gym
Gazebos
Children's playground
Basketball court
Parking
Electric generator
24/7 security
Landscaped territory of the complex
For more detailed information on this project, call / write to us.