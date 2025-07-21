Apartment in a new building New Apartments in a Hotel-Concept Branded Project in Mersin

Brand New Apartments within Hotel Concept Project in Mersin

Mersin is the most sought-after city for living and investment in the Mediterranean region. The city stands out with its 300 km coastal line, crystal clear sea, warm weather, fertile lands, and historical and cultural heritage. With its new airport Çukurova International Airport and Mersin International Port it stands out with investments and continues developing. The hotel concept project is located in the Erdemli, Tömük region, which is a highly preferred destination in the city.

Apartments for sale in Mersin are situated 250 m from the market, 600 m from the beach, 700 m from the restaurant, 5 km from Çeşmeli highway, 8 km from Erdemli Coach Station, 10 km from Novacity Mall, 11 km from Erdemli State Hospital, 21 km from Mersin Marina, 30 km from Forum Mall, and 90 km from Çukurova International Airport.

Built on a 7.078 m² land area the hotel concept branded project consists of 2 blocks. The project with 477 apartments includes apartment options such as studio, 1 bedroom, 1 bedroom duplex, and 2 bedroom duplex apartments. The hotel concept project offers a swimming pool, an aquapark, an outdoor parking lot, an electrical charging station, a shuttle, an A’La Carte restaurant, room service, reception, a laundry, a cafe, a market, a hairdresser, a children’s playground, billiard, PlayStation and cinema salon, a gym, gazebos, a Turkish bath, BBQ areas, a generator, smart lift system, security camera system, and 24/7 security.

The chic design apartments will be delivered with a furnishing packet. The packet includes an electrical stove, a bed, a TV unit, a wardrobe, a desk, a cloakroom, and cabinets for the kitchen and bathroom.

