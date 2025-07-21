  1. Realting.com
  2. Turkey
  3. Erdemli
  Apartment in a new building Ready-to-Move New Flats with Fair Prices in Çeşmeli Mersin

Ready-to-Move New Flats with Fair Prices in Çeşmeli Mersin

Erdemli, Turkey
$68,279
Last update: 09/09/2025

Location

  • Country
    Turkey
  • State
    Mediterranean Region
  • Town
    Erdemli

Property characteristics

Property parameters

  The year of construction
    2025
    2025
  Number of floors
    10
    10

Exterior details

  Parking

  Swimming pool
Elevator
  • Elevator

About the complex

Ready-to-Move Flats with Fair Prices in Çeşmeli Mersin

Mersin is one of the port cities that draws attention with its affordable real estate investments. The city, which stands out with its unique sea and beaches, is one of the most preferred coastal cities with its easy transportation network and urban planning. With its young population and investment opportunities, Mersin has become one of the most trendy destinations in the country in recent years.

Flats for sale in Mersin are located within walking distance to the sea. The ready-to-move-in flats are also 300 m from restaurants in the area, 15 km from Novacity Shopping Center, 15 km from Erdemli State Hospital, 24 km from Mersin Marina, 30 km from Forum Mersin Shopping Center, and 88 km from Çukurova International Airport.

Situated on a 3.064 m² land, the project consists of a single 10-storey block. The project, which stands out with its stylish architecture, has on-site facilities such as an outdoor swimming pool, outdoor parking lot, arbour, generator and security camera.

There are 1 bedroom and 2 bedroom flat options in the project, which consists of 98 units in total and 9 flats on each floor.

Stylish flats will be delivered with suspended ceiling, first class kitchen cabinets, cloakroom, bathroom cabinets, kitchen countertops, steel exterior door, PVC windows, imported silicone-based paint, first class bathroom fixtures, shower cabin and balcony railings.


COV-00186

Erdemli, Turkey
