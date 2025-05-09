  1. Realting.com
  2. Turkey
  3. Mut
  4. Residential complex Apartment in the MNZ Gold City complex is 23,000 EUR cheaper than the developer.

Residential complex Apartment in the MNZ Gold City complex is 23,000 EUR cheaper than the developer.

Mut, Turkey
from
$68,219
BTC
0.8114490
ETH
42.5315137
USDT
67 446.8705664
* The price is for reference
according to the exchange rate 16/04/2025
;
15
Leave a request
Address Address
Params Params
Description Description
Media Media
ID: 26156
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 25/05/2025

Location

Show on map
  • Country
    Turkey
  • State
    Mediterranean Region
  • Town
    Mut

Property characteristics

Property parameters

  • Class
    Class
    Comfort class
  • Finishing options
    Finishing options
    Finished

About the complex

Two ready-made apartments with one bedroom (1 + 1), 53 m2 net on the 1st and 14th floors.

The price of the apartment is 23,000 EUR cheaper than the same from the developer!

We are pleased to present you a new project with rich infrastructure in the increasingly popular area of ​​Mersin, Arpaçbahşış.

The residential complex consists of three 15-storey blocks with a modern-style facade, which will be located on a landscaped green area just 300 meters from the sea.

The Arpaçbahşış area is gradually gaining popularity among local and foreign residents. The beaches in this area are well-maintained, with various cafes and other amenities.

The apartments are delivered with high-quality finishing, built-in kitchen units, and a fully equipped bathroom.

Completion date: 4th quarter of 2023.

Infrastructure:

Outdoor swimming pool
Water slides
Sauna
Turkish hammam
Gazebos
Barbecue area
Children's playground
Parking
Electric generator
24/7 security
Landscaped territory of the complex

For more detailed information on this project, call / write to us.

Location on the map

Mut, Turkey

Mortgage calculator

Interest rate, %
Loan term, years
Property cost
Down payment, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} USD
Please note! You changed the property cost parameter to {{ differentPrice }}%. This affects the relevance of the calculation of monthly payments for the current property. Return
Interest rate
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Interest rate
Loan amount
{{ mortgageAmount }} USD
Loan amount
Period
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("year", "years") }}
Period
Monthly payment
{{ paymentPerMonth }} USD
Monthly payment
Similar complexes
Residential complex Two bedroom apartments in complex with swimming pool and basketball court, Mersin, Turkey
Akdeniz, Turkey
from
$81,741
Residential complex New apartments in a residential complex near the beach promenade, Kadikoy, Istanbul, Turkey
Kadikoy, Turkey
from
$333,346
Residential complex New low-rise residence with swimming pools and kids' playgrounds, Kocaeli, Turkey
Başiskele, Turkey
from
$114,220
Residential complex New residence with swimming pools, security and a tennis court close to the sea, Demirtaş, Turkey
Osmangazi, Turkey
from
$268,737
Residential complex Apartments in a low-rise complex in the Avcilar area.
Avcilar, Turkey
from
$435,000
You are viewing
Residential complex Apartment in the MNZ Gold City complex is 23,000 EUR cheaper than the developer.
Mut, Turkey
from
$68,219
Ask all your questions
Leave your request
Thank you! Your request has been accepted
I have interest in the property from your ad. I want more information about the property. What are the purchase conditions for foreigners? I would like to visit an apartment/house. I would like to be informed about the total price (incl. tax, agency fee, etc.). Is it possible to buy with a loan/mortgage?
Back Leave a request
Other complexes
Residential complex Mayfair Complex
Residential complex Mayfair Complex
Didim, Turkey
from
$101,500
Finishing options Finished
Number of floors 2
Affordable Holiday Home in Turkey-2-Bedroom Duplex Apartment For Sale in Didim Affordable 2 bedroom duplex apartment for sale in Didim Turkey. This investment property where you can get your money’;s worth in a special complex concept close to Mavisehir. We offer 2 bedroom duplex apartmen…
Developer
Polat Group
Leave a request
Residential quarter One bedroom apartment in Angels home, Mahmutlar
Residential quarter One bedroom apartment in Angels home, Mahmutlar
Mahmutlar, Turkey
from
$106,773
This fabulous complex offers stunning, brand new apartments in an exceptional location. Angels House is located in Mahmutlar, Alanya. Mahmutlar is located 20 kilometers east of the center of Alanya, where many quality projects and hotels have been built. The city is the most tourist resort a…
Agency
Basic Apartment Real Estate
Leave a request
Residential complex Marina Complex
Residential complex Marina Complex
Didim, Turkey
from
$100,817
Finishing options Finished
Number of floors 3
2-bedroom sea view apartment for sale in Didim with a bargain price tag. Set in a modern complex with a shared pool and ample local amenities. Ideal Didim property investment. 2-bedroom furnished apartment in Didim for sale, located in a lovely modern complex 1.6km to the centre of Didim Tow…
Developer
Polat Group
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go
Latest News in Turkey
Work in Turkey for Foreigners: How to Find and What Documents Are Needed
09.05.2025
Work in Turkey for Foreigners: How to Find and What Documents Are Needed
Buying Real Estate in Turkey: What You Need to Know Before the Deal
17.04.2025
Buying Real Estate in Turkey: What You Need to Know Before the Deal
Top 5 Properties in Turkey and Nothern Cyprus for Investors and Homebuyers
13.02.2025
Top 5 Properties in Turkey and Nothern Cyprus for Investors and Homebuyers
10 years of Living in Turkey: a Realtor on How the Country and Attitudes Towards it Have Changed Over the Years
09.10.2024
10 years of Living in Turkey: a Realtor on How the Country and Attitudes Towards it Have Changed Over the Years
How is the Turkish Housing Market Doing? Analysis from REALTING
18.09.2024
How is the Turkish Housing Market Doing? Analysis from REALTING
TAPU in Turkey. Everything about Turkish Title Deed
09.09.2024
TAPU in Turkey. Everything about Turkish Title Deed
How to Turn a Historic Building in Turkey Into a Popular Café: an Interview with an Entrepreneur From Alanya
05.07.2024
How to Turn a Historic Building in Turkey Into a Popular Café: an Interview with an Entrepreneur From Alanya
How to Bring your Turn Pet into Turkey: A Comprehensive Guide
03.07.2024
How to Bring your Turn Pet into Turkey: A Comprehensive Guide
Show all publications