Residential complex Apartment in the MNZ Gold City complex is 23,000 EUR cheaper than the developer.

Two ready-made apartments with one bedroom (1 + 1), 53 m2 net on the 1st and 14th floors.

The price of the apartment is 23,000 EUR cheaper than the same from the developer!

We are pleased to present you a new project with rich infrastructure in the increasingly popular area of ​​Mersin, Arpaçbahşış.

The residential complex consists of three 15-storey blocks with a modern-style facade, which will be located on a landscaped green area just 300 meters from the sea.

The Arpaçbahşış area is gradually gaining popularity among local and foreign residents. The beaches in this area are well-maintained, with various cafes and other amenities.

The apartments are delivered with high-quality finishing, built-in kitchen units, and a fully equipped bathroom.

Completion date: 4th quarter of 2023.

Infrastructure:

Outdoor swimming pool

Water slides

Sauna

Turkish hammam

Gazebos

Barbecue area

Children's playground

Parking

Electric generator

24/7 security

Landscaped territory of the complex

For more detailed information on this project, call / write to us.