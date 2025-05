Athena Nixie Residence combines the Mediterranean dream and luxury lifestyle, and the magnificent architecture of Nişantaşı is taken to Erdemli. The project consists of 10 floors and includes 33 flats, including 13 flats with 1 bedroom and 20 flats with 2 bedrooms.

Features

around-the-clock security

around-the-clock concierge service

outdoor swimming pool

sauna and steam bath

outdoor parking

Completion - May, 2025.

Kitchen cabinetry

Suspended ceilings

PVC windows

Sea - 100 meter

Erdemli center - 15 km

Clinics - 5 km

Pharmacy - 300 meters

Primary school - 750 meters

Bakery - 30 meters

Local restaurant - 250 meters

Facilities and equipment in the houseLocation and nearby infrastructure