  Residential complex with swimming pool, water park, recreation grounds, 200 metres to the sea, Mersin, Turkey

Residential complex with swimming pool, water park, recreation grounds, 200 metres to the sea, Mersin, Turkey

Toroslar, Turkey
€79,000
About the complex

The project is a residential complex with various apartments and recreation areas: swimming pool, gazebos, water park, basketball court, football field, sauna, etc. There is also a pier on the territory of the complex.

The complex has 3 buildings with apartments with 2-3 bedrooms.

Features of the flats

Features:

  • Suspended ceiling
  • Kitchen set
  • Hall cupboard
  • Furniture in the bathroom
  • Steel reinforced door
  • Double-glazed windows
  • Painted walls with water-resistant paint
  • Class 1 sanitary fittings
  • Class 1 shower cubicle
Location and nearby infrastructure

Mersin is a large regional centre located in the south-east of Turkey, on the shores of the Mediterranean Sea, the 11th largest city in Turkey in terms of population (about 2 million people). It is an industrial centre and the largest coastal city in Turkey, with a coastline of 321 km. It combines beautiful places for beach holidays and immersion in harmony with nature.

New building location
Toroslar, Turkey

Similar complexes
Apartment building Istanbul Avcilar Apartments Project
Avcilar, Turkey
from
€42,286
Residential complex Proekt premium-klassa s shikarnymi vidami na Alaniyu rayon Tyurkler
Avanos, Turkey
from
€180,000
Residential complex QUANTUM LOFT
Yesilkoey, Turkey
from
€143,871
Residential quarter Modern comfort-class residential complex in Avsallar
Avsallar, Turkey
from
€109,000
Residential complex Novyy proekt vozle Alaniyskoy kreposti s panoramnymi vidami
Alanya, Turkey
from
€330,000
Residential complex with swimming pool, water park, recreation grounds, 200 metres to the sea, Mersin, Turkey
Toroslar, Turkey
from
€79,000
Other complexes
Residential complex Kompleks v rayone Gazipasha
Residential complex Kompleks v rayone Gazipasha
Gazipasa, Turkey
from
€168,750
Completion date: 2023
The residential complex is located in an environmentally friendly area of Alanya in the city of Gazipasha, near the beach and the city center, at the foot of the Taurus Mountains. Harmony Gazipasha Park is a concept of modern, comfortable, highly functional premium housing. within walking distance of the school, hospital, shops, cafe, weekly market, fish market, Gazipasha Marina and a chic beach. The complex is located 2 km from the sea and Gazipasha Marina, 0.5 km from the center of Gazipasha and the hospital, 4 km from the international airport. The project includes four monolithic houses with a large outdoor pool. The complex is located on an area of 4114 m2.   In stock are apartments in houses A1 and A 2. The layout of the apartments begins with two-room apartments 1 + 1 with a total area of 48m2, three-room apartments 2 + 1 with an area of 64m2 and four-room apartments 3 + 1 with a total area of 125 m2.    The complex will be commissioned in June 2023.
Residential complex ELITE PARK HURMA
Residential complex ELITE PARK HURMA
Bahtili, Turkey
from
€190,000
Foreign real estate from 40,000 $. FREE CONSULTATION. HELP IN RECEIVING THE RESIDENT STATUS. We will help you choose a FREE object, organize a safe deal with the developer! - exclusive real estate; - assistance in organizing the move; - annual investment income up to 20%; - financial guarantee of income; - legal protection of the transaction; - free consultation; - more than 200 offices in the Russian Federation, the UAE, Turkey and other countries. - select real estate for your budget and desires! ELITE PARK HURMA is a luxurious residential complex in the Hurma, Antalya area. Hurma – part of the large area of Konyaalti, located at the very foot of the Toros Mountains. In the spring, Hurma frags with the smell of blooming orange groves, in the summer it is blown by cool air currents from the mountains. There are many parks, squares, recreation areas. Infrastructure and complex features: - Children's playgrounds; - View of the city; - Improvement and landscaping; - Gardens; - Turkish bath; - Summer pools; - Shops; - Shopping center; - Fitness center; - A restaurant; - Landscaping. Location: The distance to the sea is 2 km. The distance to the city center is 7 km. The distance to the airport is 30 km. The distance to the school is 3 km. The distance to the hospital is 5 km. The distance to the restaurant is 1 km. Call or write, with pleasure we will advise you for free!
Residential complex New guarded residence with a swimming pool and an underground garage near a beach, Antalya, Turkey
Residential complex New guarded residence with a swimming pool and an underground garage near a beach, Antalya, Turkey
Mediterranean Region, Turkey
from
€406,610
Agency: TRANIO
The residence features an underground garage and a parking, an outdoor swimming pool, a fitness center and a sauna, barbecue areas, a kids' playground. Completion - September, 2024. Facilities and equipment in the house Underfloor heating Built-in kitchen cabinetry Kitchen appliances (stove, oven, hood) Sanitary ware Built-in furniture in the entrance hall Location and nearby infrastructure The property is located in one of the most favourable areas of Antalya - Altyntash. Airport - 10 minutes Beach - 10 minutes Shopping mall - 10 minutes
