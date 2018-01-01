  1. Realting.com
  2. Turkey
  3. Residential complex with swimming pool in a quiet area, 300 metres to the sea, Mersin, Turkey

Residential complex with swimming pool in a quiet area, 300 metres to the sea, Mersin, Turkey

Toroslar, Turkey
from
€80,000
;
5
Leave a request
Description Description
Params Params
Apartments Apartments
Address Address
Media Media
News News

About the complex

The project is a residential complex with various apartments and recreation areas: swimming pool, gazebos, basketball court, etc.

There are 2 buildings with 1-2 bedroom apartments in the complex.

Features of the flats

Features:

  • Suspended ceiling
  • Kitchen set
  • Hall cupboard
  • Furniture in the bathroom
  • Steel reinforced door
  • Double-glazed windows
  • Painted walls with water-resistant paint
  • Class 1 sanitary fittings
  • Class 1 shower cubicle
Location and nearby infrastructure

Mersin is a large regional centre located in the south-east of Turkey, on the shores of the Mediterranean Sea, the 11th largest city in Turkey in terms of population (about 2 million people). It is an industrial centre and the largest coastal city in Turkey, with a coastline of 321 km. It combines beautiful places for beach holidays and immersion in harmony with nature.

New building location
Toroslar, Turkey

Mortgage calculator

Interest rate, %
Loan term, years
Property cost
Down payment, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} EUR
Please note! You changed the property cost parameter to {{ differentPrice }}%. This affects the relevance of the calculation of monthly payments for the current property. Return
Interest rate
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Interest rate
Loan amount
{{ mortgageAmount }} EUR
Loan amount
Period
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("year", "years") }}
Period
Monthly payment
{{ paymentPerMonth }} EUR
Monthly payment
Similar complexes
Residential complex BELLA SUIT
Mersin, Turkey
from
€95,000
Residential complex Kompleks v rayone Gazipasha
Gazipasa, Turkey
from
€168,750
Residential quarter Sea View Apartment in Close to Beach
Yaylali, Turkey
from
€132,000
Residential complex NISANTASI KORU
Marmara Region, Turkey
from
€641,557
Residential complex ORANGE PREMIUM FINIKE
Kavakkoey, Turkey
from
€175,894
You are viewing
Residential complex with swimming pool in a quiet area, 300 metres to the sea, Mersin, Turkey
Toroslar, Turkey
from
€80,000
Ask all your questions
Leave your request
Thank you! Your request has been accepted.
I have interest in the property from your ad. I want more information about the property. What are the purchase conditions for foreigners? I would like to visit an apartment/house.. I would like to be informed about the total price (incl. tax, agency fee, etc.). Is it possible to buy with a loan/mortgage?
Back Leave a request
Other complexes
Residential complex QUEEN
Residential complex QUEEN
Avsallar, Turkey
from
€77,900
Completion date: 2023
Free selection of real estate. Objects from the best developers. Full legal support of the transaction. YILDIRIM QUEEN is a new complex located in an environmentally friendly area of Avsallar, which is located between Alanya and Antalya. A short walk is Insecum Beach, known for its sandy shore and marked with the Blue Flag. The distance from the project to Antalya Airport is 90 km, and the distance to the center of Alanya is only 20 km. Infrastructure: - 24 hour security; - CCTV camera; - The gardener; - Pool; - Gym; - Children's park; - Turkish bath; - Sauna and steam room; - Massage room; - Jacuzzi; - Toilet; - Indoor pool; - Table football; - Cafeteria; - A restaurant; - Billiards and table tennis; - Library; - Basketball platform; - Garden chess; - Barbecue Why is it profitable to work with us: - We guarantee safe transactions with full legal support. - We will select for you the best promising objects for investment and life. - Let's tell you everything about the real estate market, about life in Turkey. - We will conduct a free consultation and save your time finding suitable options and buying. - We will select real estate for FREE. - We will help with the move. - We will show the object in person in Turkey or online. - We will help with obtaining resident status. - Foreign real estate from reliable developers from 3 million rubles. With pleasure we will answer all your questions, call or write!
Residential complex Residential complex for a comfortable life
Residential complex Residential complex for a comfortable life
Mahmutlar, Turkey
from
€108,000
Completion date: 2024
We present to your attention a modern residential complex, successfully located in the resort area of Alanya - Kargyjak. A beautiful sandy beach and a well-maintained promenade are just 200 meters from the residence. The residence consists of two 5-story buildings, which feature 2, 3-room apartments, as well as two-level penthouses. The complex will be commissioned in January 2024. The initial installment is 50% of the apartment you have chosen, the rest is interest-free installment until the end of construction. The infrastructure of the complex will include: an outdoor pool with a children's section, a garden with flowers, palm trees and ornamental plants, a playground, a fitness room and much more. Care for the territory of the complex will be carried out by the manager. The developed infrastructure of this region, the immediate proximity of various cultural and domestic objects, green surroundings with mountain landscapes, orange and banana groves will appreciate both lovers of a relaxing holiday and those, who prefers an active lifestyle.
Residential complex Novye kvartiry v peshey dostupnosti ot metro - rayon Bagdzhylar Stambul
Residential complex Novye kvartiry v peshey dostupnosti ot metro - rayon Bagdzhylar Stambul
Avanos, Turkey
from
€214,347
Completion date: 2024
Developer: Stay Property
We offer you new apartments in the European part of Istanbul – district Bagjilar. The following layouts are presented in the residential complex: 2+1, 3+1. Apartment area from 105.86 to 210.13 m2.Istanbul is the largest city in Turkey, which is located simultaneously in two parts of the world: Europe and Asia. The city is located on the shores of the Marmara and Black Seas, divided by the Bosphorus Strait. Istanbul is not the capital of Turkey, but has become the cultural, industrial, financial center of the country, one of the most significant cities in the world. Istanbul is a city of prospects, the cradle of history with majestic mosques, a unique cultural heritage, thousands of attractions. Therefore, when buying an apartment in Istanbul, you will always be in the center of the world.The property is different from the floor depending on the areas. Closer to the sea are built low houses, luxury villas. In the sleeping areas there are a lot of high-rise construction, skyscrapers. Investments in real estate in Istanbul will bring you a good capital increase and high rental income, as the city has a constant flow of foreigners, students, tourists, etc, secured citizens of Turkey from other regions.This property is suitable for obtaining Turkish citizenship. To clarify the details, write to us in chat, order a call or leave a request. We will be glad to help you!
Realting.com
Go