Spacious one bedroom apartments in a new complex, 600 metres to the sea, Erdemli, Mersin, Turkey

Demirtas, Turkey
Completion date: 2023
A new elite residential complex with its own infrastructure in the popular resort of Alanya, 25 km from the center. Nearby is all the necessary already sufficiently developed urban infrastructure: cafes, restaurants, shops, shopping centers, hospitals, pharmacies, parks, banks, public transport stops. Modern design solutions, unique location, breathtaking views. We offer you more than « housing » at sea. The complex is two 5-story buildings with modern architecture. The rich infrastructure of the complex. These are apartments 1 + 1 and 2 + 1, an outdoor pool and panoramic views of the sea. The total number of apartments is 62.
Complex infrastructure: outdoor pool, heated indoor pool, sauna, steam room, gym, hammam and comfortable lobby, yoga course, billiards, mini golf, cinema. In addition, there will be a well-maintained green garden, a children's playground, a place for barbecue in the fenced area. And the most enjoyable – concept, including a free shuttle to the beach.
End of construction December 2023.