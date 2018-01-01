  1. Realting.com
  3. Spacious one bedroom apartments in a new complex, 600 metres to the sea, Erdemli, Mersin, Turkey

Spacious one bedroom apartments in a new complex, 600 metres to the sea, Erdemli, Mersin, Turkey

Erdemli, Turkey
from
€68,000
About the complex

The project consists of 2 blocks, with one bedroom flats.

Residential complex with various amenities and recreation areas.

50% prepayment and 12-month instalments are possible.

Location and nearby infrastructure

Located in Erdemli district, 600 metres to the sea.

Erdemli, Turkey

Spacious one bedroom apartments in a new complex, 600 metres to the sea, Erdemli, Mersin, Turkey
Erdemli, Turkey
from
€68,000
