Studios and one bedroom flats in a new complex with great infrastructure, 600 metres to the sea, Erdemli, Mersin, Turkey

The project consists of 2 blocks with a total of 512 flats. There are 5 one-bedroom flats and 26 studio flats on each floor.
Residential complex with a large infrastructure and various amenities, including swimming pool, water park, shuttle, charging station for electric cars, cafe, laundry, A'La Carte restaurant, security, hairdresser, shop, gazebos, recreation area for adults (billiards - playstation - cinema), etc.
On request, the management of the complex can rent out your flats on your behalf (in exchange for 30% commission).
Possible 50% prepayment and instalments for 12 months.
Suitable for citizenship.

Location and nearby infrastructure
The project consisting of 2 blocks is located in Tomuk Erdemli neighbourhood. The distance to the sea is 600 metres.