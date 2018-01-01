  1. Realting.com
  2. Turkey
  3. Studios and one bedroom flats in a new complex with great infrastructure, 600 metres to the sea, Erdemli, Mersin, Turkey

Studios and one bedroom flats in a new complex with great infrastructure, 600 metres to the sea, Erdemli, Mersin, Turkey

Erdemli, Turkey
from
€39,000
;
7
Description Description
Params Params
Apartments Apartments
Address Address
Media Media
News News

About the complex

The project consists of 2 blocks with a total of 512 flats. There are 5 one-bedroom flats and 26 studio flats on each floor.

Residential complex with a large infrastructure and various amenities, including swimming pool, water park, shuttle, charging station for electric cars, cafe, laundry, A'La Carte restaurant, security, hairdresser, shop, gazebos, recreation area for adults (billiards - playstation - cinema), etc.

On request, the management of the complex can rent out your flats on your behalf (in exchange for 30% commission).

Possible 50% prepayment and instalments for 12 months.

Suitable for citizenship.

Location and nearby infrastructure

The project consisting of 2 blocks is located in Tomuk Erdemli neighbourhood. The distance to the sea is 600 metres.

New building location
Erdemli, Turkey

Mortgage calculator

Interest rate, %
Loan term, years
Property cost
Down payment, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} EUR
Please note! You changed the property cost parameter to {{ differentPrice }}%. This affects the relevance of the calculation of monthly payments for the current property. Return
Interest rate
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Interest rate
Loan amount
{{ mortgageAmount }} EUR
Loan amount
Period
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("year", "years") }}
Period
Monthly payment
{{ paymentPerMonth }} EUR
Monthly payment
Similar complexes
Residential complex Kompleks v Avsallare
Avsallar, Turkey
from
€119,000
Residential complex Roskoshnyy kompleks v solnechnoy Turcii
Avsallar, Turkey
from
€77,500
Residential complex Penthausy v komplekse premium-klassa v samom centre Alanii
Alanya, Turkey
from
€530,000
Residential quarter Dlya prozhivaniya i dlya investiciy
Yalinayak, Turkey
from
€55,000
Residential complex Novye apartamenty v rayone Oba - Alaniya
Alanya, Turkey
from
€151,800
You are viewing
Studios and one bedroom flats in a new complex with great infrastructure, 600 metres to the sea, Erdemli, Mersin, Turkey
Erdemli, Turkey
from
€39,000
Ask all your questions
Leave your request
Thank you! Your request has been accepted.
I have interest in the property from your ad. I want more information about the property. What are the purchase conditions for foreigners? I would like to visit an apartment/house.. I would like to be informed about the total price (incl. tax, agency fee, etc.). Is it possible to buy with a loan/mortgage?
Back Back Leave a request Leave a request
Other complexes
Residential complex Apartments and villas with spacious balconies, in a new residential complex near swimming pools and restaurants, Istanbul, Turkey
Residential complex Apartments and villas with spacious balconies, in a new residential complex near swimming pools and restaurants, Istanbul, Turkey
Marmara Region, Turkey
from
€632,400
Agency: TRANIO
The residential complex consists of 55 buildings with 3-4 bedroom apartments and 22 villas with 4-6 bedrooms. All units have spacious rooms and large balconies. The buildings are surrounded by landscaped areas with recreational facilities. The residential complex is a part of a modern urbanization project, the coastal town of Istanbul with 55 km of coastline. There is an opportunity to get a discount of up to 10%. Facilities and equipment in the house Other amenities in the project include a shopping centre, school, kindergarten, hospital, cafés and restaurants with sea views, sauna, vitamin bar, PlayStation room, water sports, tennis court, equestrian club, summer cinema, shuttle every 15 minutes, and mosque. Location and nearby infrastructure The project is located just near the coast of the Sea of Marmara and 10 km from the future new canal, larger than the Bosphorus. Various cafes and restaurants with cuisines of different countries, pharmacies, bus stops are within walking distance. By car: Marmara Park Shopping Mall — 15 min. Istanbul New Airport — 50 min. E5 highway — 11 min Nisantashi — 40 min Taksim Square — 40 min
Residential complex Marina Compound in West Istanbul
Residential complex Marina Compound in West Istanbul
Marmara Region, Turkey
from
€225,000
The biggest compound of the city has been raising along West Istanbul Marina. The Biggest compound of the city with 5.000+ different type of units from 1+1 to mention houses. A unique life concept with private marina, seabus pier, marina restaurants and entertaintment hall, 1st class facilities, unique and priceless seaview and shopping mall. Actually its more than a project its a town with itself.
Residential complex NSM Real Estate Construction
Residential complex NSM Real Estate Construction
Alanya, Turkey
from
€1,30M
Completion date: 2023
NSM Real Estate has been working for you for 11 years. This is not a newly created real estate company in Turkey, but a large friendly team of professionals. We are building quality houses that meet all modern standards and standards set by the State, and we are also a licensed agency for the sale of new buildings and apartments from owners, villas, commercial premises and are managing the apartments of our customers. Having built a clear marketing system, our company successfully entered the market of Russia, Ukraine, Kazakhstan and other CIS countries. Many years of experience of managers allows you to provide the best service without any risks. You can be absolutely sure of a profitable deal, because your individual needs are the main guideline for us!
Realting.com
Go