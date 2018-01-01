Studios and one bedroom flats in a new complex with great infrastructure, 600 metres to the sea, Erdemli, Mersin, Turkey

The project consists of 2 blocks with a total of 512 flats. There are 5 one-bedroom flats and 26 studio flats on each floor.

Residential complex with a large infrastructure and various amenities, including swimming pool, water park, shuttle, charging station for electric cars, cafe, laundry, A'La Carte restaurant, security, hairdresser, shop, gazebos, recreation area for adults (billiards - playstation - cinema), etc.

On request, the management of the complex can rent out your flats on your behalf (in exchange for 30% commission).

Possible 50% prepayment and instalments for 12 months.

Suitable for citizenship.

Location and nearby infrastructure

The project consisting of 2 blocks is located in Tomuk Erdemli neighbourhood. The distance to the sea is 600 metres.