  3. Residential complex with swimming pool and water park, 650 metres to the sea, Mersin, Turkey

Residential complex with swimming pool and water park, 650 metres to the sea, Mersin, Turkey

Toroslar, Turkey
from
€35,000
;
7
About the complex

The project is a residential complex with various apartments and recreation areas: swimming pool, aqua park, basketball court, gazebos, hammam, sauna, etc.

There are 3 buildings with studios and apartments with 1-2 bedrooms.

Features of the flats
  • Suspended ceiling
  • Kitchen set
  • Hall cupboard
  • Furniture in the bathroom
  • Steel reinforced door
  • Double-glazed windows
  • Painted walls with water-resistant paint
  • Class 1 sanitary fittings
  • Class 1 shower cubicle
Location and nearby infrastructure

Mersin is a large regional centre located in the south-east of Turkey, on the shores of the Mediterranean Sea, the 11th largest city in Turkey in terms of population (about 2 million people). It is an industrial centre and the largest coastal city in Turkey, with a coastline of 321 km. It combines beautiful places for beach holidays and immersion in harmony with nature.

New building location
Toroslar, Turkey

Residential complex MASLAK FAMILY FLATS
Residential complex MASLAK FAMILY FLATS
Marmara Region, Turkey
from
€1,15M
  An govermental guarantee and family concept project in the new downtown of Istanbul provides to you easy access to business centers, landmarks, forest and entertaintment halls. A few steps far from Vadistanbul Shopping Mall, metro, Maslak Business Center, Galatasaray Stadium.
Residential complex Zhiloy Kompleks v Payallar
Residential complex Zhiloy Kompleks v Payallar
Payallar, Turkey
from
€112,939
Completion date: 2023
Our project is located in Alanya, Payallar district, in the center of highly developed infrastructure. Here you can not only enjoy shopping and restaurants, but also soak up in the sun on the shore of an untouched beach, admiring the harmony of the turquoise sea and greenery. The project will provide everything for your comfortable stay and relaxation on the Mediterranean coast. Leading Turkish specialists in the field of construction, architecture and interior design were gathered to develop and implement this project. General characteristics of the residential complex: - Outdoor and indoor pool - Sauna - Turkish hammam - Fitness and SPA center - Pool bar - Double elevator - Game zone ( billiards, table tennis, Playground - Parking - Satellite dish - Electric generator - 24-hour security system - Video surveillance - Internet Characteristics of apartments : Each bathroom has a washbasin, shower, additional accessories to choose a bath / jacuzzi - Warm floors will be around the entire perimeter of the apartments The interior is made of PVC with heat and sound insulation Built-in kitchen cabinets Entrance doors made of first-class steel The project consists of 2 blocks consisting of 90 apartments and 14 penthouses on a land plot with a total area of 10521 sq.m. Apartments vary depending on the total area and layout. The complex has several types of apartments: • 52 apartments 1 + 1 with a total area of 74 sq.m. • 33 apartments 2 + 1 with a total area of 132.7 sq.m. • 5 penthouses 2 + 1 • 2 penthouses 4 + 1 • 7 penthouse 3 + 1 • 3 commercial stores
Residential complex PERLA
Residential complex PERLA
Mersin, Turkey
from
€76,356
Completion date: 2023
Free selection of real estate. Objects from the best developers. Full legal support of the transaction. PERLA is a new luxury residential complex with its own infrastructure, located in the popular resort town of Mersin. Teja – is one of the most popular areas of Mersin, which is excellent for both permanent residence and leisure, because urban infrastructure and transport links are well developed here. From the features it is worth highlighting the immediate proximity to the sea, so from anywhere in the region you can be at sea in a few minutes. Apartments for rent: - Kitchen headset; - Furniture in the bathroom; - Shower cabin; - Santexnika; - Metal front door; - Satellite TV. Infrastructure: - Adult and children's outdoor pool; - Playground; - A conversation; - Barbecue zone; - Parking. Why is it profitable to work with us: - We guarantee safe transactions with full legal support. - We will select for you the best promising objects for investment and life. - Let's tell you everything about the real estate market, about life in Turkey. - We will conduct a free consultation and save your time finding suitable options and buying. - We will select real estate for FREE. - We will help with the move. - We will show the object in person in Turkey or online. - We will help with obtaining resident status. - Foreign real estate from reliable developers from 3 million rubles. Call or write to us, tell us all about the most profitable projects of foreign real estate!
