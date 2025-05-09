  1. Realting.com
  2. Turkey
  3. Akdeniz
  4. Apartment in a new building 1 0 s ploschadyu 34m2 ot 36 000EUR est rassrochka

Apartment in a new building 1 0 s ploschadyu 34m2 ot 36 000EUR est rassrochka

Akdeniz, Turkey
from
$38,049
;
22
Leave a request
Address Address
Params Params
Media Media
ID: 6088
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 12/08/2024

Location

Show on map
  • Country
    Turkey
  • State
    Mediterranean Region
  • Town
    Akdeniz
  • City
    Mersin

Property characteristics

Property parameters

  • The year of construction
    The year of construction
    2025
  • Finishing options
    Finishing options
    Finished
  • Number of floors
    Number of floors
    13

Location on the map

Akdeniz, Turkey

Mortgage calculator

Interest rate, %
Loan term, years
Property cost
Down payment, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} USD
Please note! You changed the property cost parameter to {{ differentPrice }}%. This affects the relevance of the calculation of monthly payments for the current property. Return
Interest rate
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Interest rate
Loan amount
{{ mortgageAmount }} USD
Loan amount
Period
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("year", "years") }}
Period
Monthly payment
{{ paymentPerMonth }} USD
Monthly payment
Similar complexes
Apartment building Esenyurt residentional complex
Esenyurt, Turkey
from
$185,129
Residential complex New complex of villas with swimming pools and gardens, Istanbul, Turkey
Çekmeköy, Turkey
from
$1,67M
Apartment building Esenyurt Istanbul Apartments Project
Esenyurt, Turkey
from
$244,603
Residential complex New residence with a garage and around-the-clock security, Istanbul, Turkey
Beyoglu, Turkey
from
$251,937
Residential complex Residential complex with parking, fitness centre and swimming pool, Deşemealtı, Antalya, Turkey
Dosemealti, Turkey
from
$229,766
You are viewing
Apartment in a new building 1 0 s ploschadyu 34m2 ot 36 000EUR est rassrochka
Akdeniz, Turkey
from
$38,049
Ask all your questions
Leave your request
Thank you! Your request has been accepted
I have interest in the property from your ad. I want more information about the property. What are the purchase conditions for foreigners? I would like to visit an apartment/house. I would like to be informed about the total price (incl. tax, agency fee, etc.). Is it possible to buy with a loan/mortgage?
Back Leave a request
Other complexes
Residential complex Kurt Tower Tosmur
Residential complex Kurt Tower Tosmur
Tosmur, Turkey
from
$408,135
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2023
Number of floors 10
Компания Alanya Investment представляет собственный проект жилого комплекса Kurt Tower Tosmur. Этот проект соединил в себе хорошее месторасположение, шикарный вид, современную инфраструктуру и высокое качество строительства. Alanya Investment составляющая строительной компании Kurt İnşaat…
Agency
ALANYA INVESTMENT
Leave a request
Residential complex Apartments with a panoramic view in a guarded residence with gardens and a conference room, Istanbul, Turkey
Residential complex Apartments with a panoramic view in a guarded residence with gardens and a conference room, Istanbul, Turkey
Bahcelievler, Turkey
from
$438,370
We offer high-quality apartments with a panoramic view of the city, the lake and the Marmara Sea. The residence features around-the-clock security, a gym, a swimming pool, a cinema, gardens, a conference room, a sauna and a hamam, a games room, a lounge area. Location and nearby infrastruct…
Agency
TRANIO
Leave a request
Residential quarter Fully Furnished apartment Right on the Seafront in Alanya
Residential quarter Fully Furnished apartment Right on the Seafront in Alanya
Mahmutlar, Turkey
from
$133,466
-We offer you a cup of coffee from this terrace on the first coastline in Alanya Mahmutlar! Seafront Apartment close to Mahmutlar CenterThis is a furnished 2 bedroom apartment with 2 large terraces just right on the seafront in Alanya. The project was finished in 2009 by the well- known cons…
Agency
Basic Apartment Real Estate
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go
Latest News in Turkey
Work in Turkey for Foreigners: How to Find and What Documents Are Needed
09.05.2025
Work in Turkey for Foreigners: How to Find and What Documents Are Needed
Buying Real Estate in Turkey: What You Need to Know Before the Deal
17.04.2025
Buying Real Estate in Turkey: What You Need to Know Before the Deal
Top 5 Properties in Turkey and Nothern Cyprus for Investors and Homebuyers
13.02.2025
Top 5 Properties in Turkey and Nothern Cyprus for Investors and Homebuyers
10 years of Living in Turkey: a Realtor on How the Country and Attitudes Towards it Have Changed Over the Years
09.10.2024
10 years of Living in Turkey: a Realtor on How the Country and Attitudes Towards it Have Changed Over the Years
How is the Turkish Housing Market Doing? Analysis from REALTING
18.09.2024
How is the Turkish Housing Market Doing? Analysis from REALTING
TAPU in Turkey. Everything about Turkish Title Deed
09.09.2024
TAPU in Turkey. Everything about Turkish Title Deed
How to Turn a Historic Building in Turkey Into a Popular Café: an Interview with an Entrepreneur From Alanya
05.07.2024
How to Turn a Historic Building in Turkey Into a Popular Café: an Interview with an Entrepreneur From Alanya
How to Bring your Turn Pet into Turkey: A Comprehensive Guide
03.07.2024
How to Bring your Turn Pet into Turkey: A Comprehensive Guide
Show all publications