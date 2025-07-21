Residential complex Apartments 1+1 and 2+1 in the Aqua Marin complex with a discount of 13,000 EUR.

Apartments - cheaper than similar apartments from the developer by 13,000 EUR.

► One-bedroom apartments (1 + 1) from the 2nd floor from 45,000 EUR from the developer 63,000 EUR

► Two-bedroom apartments (2 + 1) on the 5th floor - 76,000 EUR with a sea view from the developer 91,000 EUR.

Our Aqua Marin project with the infrastructure of a 5 * hotel will be located 300 meters from the sea, in one of the most attractive parts of our region - in the Tomuk area.

The residential complex will consist of one 15-storey block.

All apartments will be delivered with a turnkey finishing, built-in kitchen set, built-in furniture in the bathroom, fully equipped toilets, interior doors, etc.

All necessary institutions, such as a clinic, bank, school, bus station, etc., are within walking distance.

Completion date: 3rd quarter of 2025.

Apartment layout:

One-bedroom apartments (1+1) area - 65 m2

Two-bedroom apartments (2+1) area - 120 m2

Infrastructure:

Outdoor pool

Water slides

Sauna

Turkish hammam

Gym

Gazebos

Children's playground

Basketball court

Parking

Electric generator

24/7 security

Landscaped territory of the complex

For more detailed information on this project, call / write to us.