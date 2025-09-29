Residential complex Apartments in the Sun Maria Beach complex, 350 meters from the sea.

Studio and one-bedroom apartments (1+1) in the Sun Maria Beach complex, 350 meters from the sea.
A modern residential complex consisting of one 10-story block in the Erdemli district.
All apartments will be delivered turnkey, with finished furniture, built-in kitchen units, fully equipped bathrooms, interior doors, etc.
The Erdemli district is rapidly developing, filling with the latest complexes and increasingly attracting investors. It boasts a wide coastline, parks and promenades nearby, and shops and supermarkets within walking distance.
Completion date: Q4 2025.
Apartment layouts:
Infrastructure:
