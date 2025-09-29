  1. Realting.com
  2. Turkey
  3. Erdemli
  4. Residential complex Apartments in the Sun Maria Beach complex, 350 meters from the sea.

Residential complex Apartments in the Sun Maria Beach complex, 350 meters from the sea.

Erdemli, Turkey
from
$38,301
BTC
0.4555771
ETH
23.8787415
USDT
37 867.1306893
* The price is for reference
according to the exchange rate 16/04/2025
;
7
Leave a request
ID: 32883
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 17/11/2025

Location

Show on map
  • Country
    Turkey
  • State
    Mediterranean Region
  • Town
    Erdemli

Property characteristics

Property parameters

  • Class
    Class
    Comfort class
  • Finishing options
    Finishing options
    Finished

Interior details

Security features:

  • Security

Exterior details

Parking features:

  • Parking

Exterior features:

  • Swimming pool
  • Gym
  • Fenced area
  • Elevator

Additionally

  • Online tour
  • Remote transaction

About the complex

Studio and one-bedroom apartments (1+1) in the Sun Maria Beach complex, 350 meters from the sea.

A modern residential complex consisting of one 10-story block in the Erdemli district.

All apartments will be delivered turnkey, with finished furniture, built-in kitchen units, fully equipped bathrooms, interior doors, etc.

The Erdemli district is rapidly developing, filling with the latest complexes and increasingly attracting investors. It boasts a wide coastline, parks and promenades nearby, and shops and supermarkets within walking distance.

Completion date: Q4 2025.

Apartment layouts:

  • Studios (0+1) 45 m² from €33,000
  • One-bedroom apartments (1+1) 65 m² from €47,000

Infrastructure:

  • Outdoor pool
  • Water slides
  • Sauna
  • Turkish hammam
  • Gym
  • Gazebos
  • BBQ area
  • Children's playground
  • Parking
  • Power generator
  • 24/7 video surveillance
  • 24/7 security
  • Landscaped grounds

For more information on this project, please call or email us.

Location on the map

Erdemli, Turkey
Education
Healthcare
Grocery stores
Transportation

Mortgage calculator

Interest rate, %
Loan term, years
Property cost
Down payment, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} USD
Please note! You changed the property cost parameter to {{ differentPrice }}%. This affects the relevance of the calculation of monthly payments for the current property. Return
Interest rate
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Interest rate
Loan amount
{{ mortgageAmount }} USD
Loan amount
Period
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("year", "years") }}
Period
Monthly payment
{{ paymentPerMonth }} USD
Monthly payment
Similar complexes
Apartment building Stylish Apartments in a Hotel-Concept Complex in Demirtaş Alanya
Muratpasa, Turkey
from
$335,510
Residential quarter Sfera Residence Apartments in Alanya
Mahmutlar, Turkey
from
$154,821
Residential quarter One-room apartment in Alanya just 400 meters from the sea
Yaylalı, Turkey
from
$158,024
Residential complex Premium
Oba, Turkey
from
$241,069
Residential complex Kartal Coastal Homes
Kartal, Turkey
from
$239,589
You are viewing
Residential complex Apartments in the Sun Maria Beach complex, 350 meters from the sea.
Erdemli, Turkey
from
$38,301
Ask all your questions
Leave your request
Thank you! Your request has been accepted
I have interest in the property from your ad. I want more information about the property. What are the purchase conditions for foreigners? I would like to visit an apartment/house. I would like to be informed about the total price (incl. tax, agency fee, etc.). Is it possible to buy with a loan/mortgage?
Back Leave a request
Other complexes
Residential complex New residence with swimming pool in the center of Istanbul, Turkey
Residential complex New residence with swimming pool in the center of Istanbul, Turkey
Residential complex New residence with swimming pool in the center of Istanbul, Turkey
Residential complex New residence with swimming pool in the center of Istanbul, Turkey
Residential complex New residence with swimming pool in the center of Istanbul, Turkey
Show all Residential complex New residence with swimming pool in the center of Istanbul, Turkey
Residential complex New residence with swimming pool in the center of Istanbul, Turkey
Basaksehir, Turkey
from
$642,925
The residence features around-the-clock security, an indoor parking, indoor and outdoor swimming pools, a fitness center, a concierge, a sauna and a Turkish bath, a kids' playground. Location and nearby infrastructure Park - 650 meters Shopping mall - 5 km Stadium - 8 km Schools - 8.4 km
Agency
TRANIO
Leave a request
Apartment building Istanbul Sea Apartments Complex Beylikduzu
Apartment building Istanbul Sea Apartments Complex Beylikduzu
Apartment building Istanbul Sea Apartments Complex Beylikduzu
Apartment building Istanbul Sea Apartments Complex Beylikduzu
Apartment building Istanbul Sea Apartments Complex Beylikduzu
Show all Apartment building Istanbul Sea Apartments Complex Beylikduzu
Apartment building Istanbul Sea Apartments Complex Beylikduzu
Beylikduzu, Turkey
from
$226,438
Why this property؟ A sea residence project in Beylikduzu, the new suburb of Istanbul, is located near the beautiful beach, which has many restaurants, cafes, and shopping centers.  Compared to other regions in Istanbul, Beylikduzu is of higher quality, more organized, and modern regardin…
Agency
Binaa Investment
Leave a request
Residential quarter Luxurious complex with a unique location
Residential quarter Luxurious complex with a unique location
Residential quarter Luxurious complex with a unique location
Residential quarter Luxurious complex with a unique location
Residential quarter Luxurious complex with a unique location
Show all Residential quarter Luxurious complex with a unique location
Residential quarter Luxurious complex with a unique location
Oba, Turkey
from
$149,482
Open pool Indoor pool Children's swimming pool Sauna Fitness Children playground Barbecue area Camellia Videcam Cinema
Agency
Basic Apartment Real Estate
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go
Latest News in Turkey
Maintenance of Real Estate in Turkey for Foreigners: What You Need to Know About Taxes, Utilities, and Insurance
29.09.2025
Maintenance of Real Estate in Turkey for Foreigners: What You Need to Know About Taxes, Utilities, and Insurance
Turkish Housing Market 2025: 25% Sales Growth and Prices by Region
21.07.2025
Turkish Housing Market 2025: 25% Sales Growth and Prices by Region
Amazing Nature Life in Kargıcak: A Look at a Conceptual Residential Complex in Alanya
17.06.2025
Amazing Nature Life in Kargıcak: A Look at a Conceptual Residential Complex in Alanya
Work in Turkey for Foreigners: How to Find and What Documents Are Needed
09.05.2025
Work in Turkey for Foreigners: How to Find and What Documents Are Needed
Buying Real Estate in Turkey: What You Need to Know Before the Deal
17.04.2025
Buying Real Estate in Turkey: What You Need to Know Before the Deal
Top 5 Properties in Turkey and Nothern Cyprus for Investors and Homebuyers
13.02.2025
Top 5 Properties in Turkey and Nothern Cyprus for Investors and Homebuyers
10 years of Living in Turkey: a Realtor on How the Country and Attitudes Towards it Have Changed Over the Years
09.10.2024
10 years of Living in Turkey: a Realtor on How the Country and Attitudes Towards it Have Changed Over the Years
How is the Turkish Housing Market Doing? Analysis from REALTING
18.09.2024
How is the Turkish Housing Market Doing? Analysis from REALTING
Show all publications