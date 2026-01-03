  1. Realting.com
New Apartments in Tarsus, Turkey

Residential complex Ready-for-rent residential complex with sports grounds, Tarsus, Mersin, Turkey
Tarsus, Turkey
from
$101,959
Gated residential complex with many amenities including garden with fountains, satellite TV, sports and playgrounds, security, gazebos for recreation. The flats are ready for rent. All blocks have three bedrooms. In all blocks and on each floor on 4 flats. Suitable for citizenship. Features…
Agency
TRANIO
Leave a request
Residential complex Residential complex with cafes, restaurants, basketball court, 10 minutes to the sea, Tarsus, Mersin, Turkey
Tarsus, Turkey
from
$79,237
The project consists of 7 blocks. The project includes flats with 1-2 bedrooms. Residential complex with different recreation areas: cafes, restaurants, shops, gazebos, basketball court, etc. Instalment payment at the initial instalment of 50%. Location and nearby infrastructure To the airp…
Agency
TRANIO
Leave a request
