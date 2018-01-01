Residential complex with water park and swimming pool, 150 metres to the sea, Erdemli, Mersin, Turkey

A project consisting of 3 blocks. The project has flats with 2 bedrooms.

Residential complex in 2 minutes walk from the sea, with an aqua park and recreation areas.

Instalment payment with a down payment of 50%.

Location and nearby infrastructure

Erdemli district is one of the most promising areas of Mersin with urban infrastructure, tourist atmosphere and luxurious beaches, as well as many modern new buildings and residential complexes. In the very centre of Erdemli there is a wide promenade with beaches and many cafes and restaurants overlooking the sea.