Residential complex with water park and swimming pool, 150 metres to the sea, Erdemli, Mersin, Turkey

About the complex

A project consisting of 3 blocks. The project has flats with 2 bedrooms.

Residential complex in 2 minutes walk from the sea, with an aqua park and recreation areas.

Instalment payment with a down payment of 50%.

Location and nearby infrastructure

Erdemli district is one of the most promising areas of Mersin with urban infrastructure, tourist atmosphere and luxurious beaches, as well as many modern new buildings and residential complexes. In the very centre of Erdemli there is a wide promenade with beaches and many cafes and restaurants overlooking the sea.

We offer spacious and luxury apartments with a picturesque view of Bosphorus. The residence features a large green area, indoor and outdoor swimming pools with waterfalls and ponds, lounge areas and kids' playgrounds, a stylish cafe, conference rooms, a gym, a Turkish bath, a jacuzzi. Location and nearby infrastructure The property is located close to cafes, restaurants, and all necessary infrastructure. New Istanbul Airport - 42 km Taksim Square - 12 km
Residence Inn Deluxia is a modern residential complex located in Bahcehir, a well-developed residential area with easy transport links, an airport and all city amenities. Infrastructure: Residence Inn Deluxia has hotel services and first-class amenities, including: indoor and outdoor pools, a children's pool, a spa, a fitness center, a Turkish bath, a sauna, a conference room, a parking lot, laundry and round-the-clock security services. Location: The complex is located: - 2 km from the bakhchehir pond; - 28 km from the Topkapi Museum; - 21 km from the bus station of Istanbul; - 28 km from the Topkapi Museum; - 25 km from the Aqua Florya water park; - 12 km from Mall of Istanbul; - 31 km from Taksim Square.
UNITED SUITES This project will be finished in November 2022 The facilites of this project include: -Outdoor swimming pool -Indoor jacuzzi -Sauna -Gym -Children's playground -Children's playroom -Lobby -Barbecue space Distance to the sea 2 km +Shuttle to the sea Distance to the Alanya center 3,5 km Interior design of the apartment: -60×120 Granite floors -Lacquered kitchen cabinets -Black Star Galexi color granite countertops -Insulated windows -Specially designed steel door with peephole -Specially designed lacquered inner doors -Tempered glass shower cabin -Hilton bathroom sink Includes one bedroom units 48 m² and a price of 74000 euros Two-bdroom duplex units 149 m² and a price of 120000 euros NOTE:You can pay in installments and 30% down paymen
