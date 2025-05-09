Residential complex LAVINYA ASTORIA

New building in Mersin, Mezitli
Two blocks on 14 floors
Apartments 1 + 1 and 2 + 1
Area 1 + 1 - 58 m2 gross
Area 2 + 1 - 70 m2 gross
Started construction - 01/30/2023
End of construction - 12/30/2024
Distance to the sea - 1300 meters
Price 1 + 1 from 55.000 euros
Price 2 + 1 from 80,000 euros
50% first payment, installment 18 months
Agency Commission included
General characteristics:
Air conditioning
Gas heating
Thermal-resistant pumice used
Smart elevator system
Full cycle generator
Apartment Features:
Suspension ceiling
Kitchen headset with stone countertops
Wardrobe
Wardrobe in the dressing room
Bathroom cabinets
Steel outside door
Double glasses pvkh
Walls painted with waterproof paint
The bathrooms will have showers, a sink ceramic wall cover
1st class shower
Complex infrastructure:
Fitness room
Waterpark
BBQ area
Generator
Conversations
Two hammams
Two saunas
Security 24/7
Video surveillance
Walking paths
Outdoor pool
Open parking
Basketball court
Playground open
Bicycle Parking