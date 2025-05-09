  1. Realting.com
  2. Turkey
  3. Mezitli
  4. Residential complex LAVINYA ASTORIA

Residential complex LAVINYA ASTORIA

Mezitli, Turkey
from
$62,816
BTC
0.7471848
ETH
39.1631481
USDT
62 105.2850130
* The price is for reference
according to the exchange rate 16/04/2025
;
Residential complex LAVINYA ASTORIA
1
Leave a request
Interactive catalog
Address Address
Params Params
Description Description
Media Media
ID: 4654
New building ID on Realting
In CRM: 52
ID of the new building on the company website
Last update: 11/06/2025

Location

Show on map
  • Country
    Turkey
  • State
    Mediterranean Region
  • Town
    Mezitli

Property characteristics

Property parameters

  • Class
    Class
    Business class
  • Type of new building construction
    Type of new building construction
    Frame-block
  • The year of construction
    The year of construction
    2024
  • Finishing options
    Finishing options
    Finished
  • Number of floors
    Number of floors
    15

About the complex

New building in Mersin, Mezitli
Two blocks on 14 floors
Apartments 1 + 1 and 2 + 1
Area 1 + 1 - 58 m2 gross
Area 2 + 1 - 70 m2 gross
Started construction - 01/30/2023
End of construction - 12/30/2024
Distance to the sea - 1300 meters
Price 1 + 1 from 55.000 euros
Price 2 + 1 from 80,000 euros
50% first payment, installment 18 months
Agency Commission included

General characteristics:

Air conditioning
Gas heating
Thermal-resistant pumice used
Smart elevator system
Full cycle generator

Apartment Features:

Suspension ceiling
Kitchen headset with stone countertops
Wardrobe
Wardrobe in the dressing room
Bathroom cabinets
Steel outside door
Double glasses pvkh
Walls painted with waterproof paint
The bathrooms will have showers, a sink ceramic wall cover
1st class shower

Complex infrastructure:

Fitness room
Waterpark
BBQ area
Generator
Conversations
Two hammams
Two saunas
Security 24/7
Video surveillance
Walking paths
Outdoor pool
Open parking
Basketball court
Playground open
Bicycle Parking

Location on the map

Mezitli, Turkey

Mortgage calculator

Interest rate, %
Loan term, years
Property cost
Down payment, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} USD
Please note! You changed the property cost parameter to {{ differentPrice }}%. This affects the relevance of the calculation of monthly payments for the current property. Return
Interest rate
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Interest rate
Loan amount
{{ mortgageAmount }} USD
Loan amount
Period
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("year", "years") }}
Period
Monthly payment
{{ paymentPerMonth }} USD
Monthly payment
Similar complexes
Residential complex Luxury residence with a swimming pool, a kids' playground and a cinema in the center of Istanbul, Turkey
Sisli, Turkey
from
$1,08M
Residential quarter Beautiful centric Apartment with large pool close to the beach
Mahmutlar, Turkey
from
$133,466
Residence The Project of the Rising Power of Izmir
Bayraklı, Turkey
from
$666,933
Residential quarter Luxurious 4 room apartment in Oba, Alanya
Oba, Turkey
from
$265,865
Residential quarter 2-bedroom apartment in Cikcilli Alanya
Çıplaklı, Turkey
from
$127,060
You are viewing
Residential complex LAVINYA ASTORIA
Mezitli, Turkey
from
$62,816
Ask all your questions
Leave your request
Thank you! Your request has been accepted
I have interest in the property from your ad. I want more information about the property. What are the purchase conditions for foreigners? I would like to visit an apartment/house. I would like to be informed about the total price (incl. tax, agency fee, etc.). Is it possible to buy with a loan/mortgage?
Back Leave a request
Other complexes
Residential complex Premium apartments in a gated residence with a swimming pool, Fethiye, Turkey
Residential complex Premium apartments in a gated residence with a swimming pool, Fethiye, Turkey
Fethiye, Turkey
from
$249,927
The residence features a swimming pool with a bar, a fitness center, security. Completion - May, 2025. Facilities and equipment in the house Built-in kitchen cabinetry Location and nearby infrastructure Oludeniz Beach - 10 km Fethie promenade - 3 km Dalaman Airport - 60 km
Agency
TRANIO
Leave a request
Residential complex High-rise residence with large green areas, swimming pools and a spa, Istanbul, Turkey
Residential complex High-rise residence with large green areas, swimming pools and a spa, Istanbul, Turkey
Kadikoy, Turkey
from
$1,09M
We offer apartments with a panoramic view of the sea and the city. The residence features large green areas, around-the-clock security, a three-level underground parking, a fitness center, a spa area with a sauna, a hamam and a jacuzzi, a conference room, a lounge area, a kids' playground an…
Agency
TRANIO
Leave a request
Apartment building Kadikoy Apartments Compound Istanbul
Apartment building Kadikoy Apartments Compound Istanbul
Kadikoy, Turkey
from
$140,647
Why this property؟ Apartments with stunning views of the Princes' Islands, with ready title deed and guaranteed rental income. A distinctive location in Fikrtepe, the most prestigious Asian neighborhood of Istanbul, next to land and sea transportation. Along the E5 highway that links the Eu…
Agency
Binaa Investment
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go
Latest News in Turkey
Work in Turkey for Foreigners: How to Find and What Documents Are Needed
09.05.2025
Work in Turkey for Foreigners: How to Find and What Documents Are Needed
Buying Real Estate in Turkey: What You Need to Know Before the Deal
17.04.2025
Buying Real Estate in Turkey: What You Need to Know Before the Deal
Top 5 Properties in Turkey and Nothern Cyprus for Investors and Homebuyers
13.02.2025
Top 5 Properties in Turkey and Nothern Cyprus for Investors and Homebuyers
10 years of Living in Turkey: a Realtor on How the Country and Attitudes Towards it Have Changed Over the Years
09.10.2024
10 years of Living in Turkey: a Realtor on How the Country and Attitudes Towards it Have Changed Over the Years
How is the Turkish Housing Market Doing? Analysis from REALTING
18.09.2024
How is the Turkish Housing Market Doing? Analysis from REALTING
TAPU in Turkey. Everything about Turkish Title Deed
09.09.2024
TAPU in Turkey. Everything about Turkish Title Deed
How to Turn a Historic Building in Turkey Into a Popular Café: an Interview with an Entrepreneur From Alanya
05.07.2024
How to Turn a Historic Building in Turkey Into a Popular Café: an Interview with an Entrepreneur From Alanya
How to Bring your Turn Pet into Turkey: A Comprehensive Guide
03.07.2024
How to Bring your Turn Pet into Turkey: A Comprehensive Guide
Show all publications