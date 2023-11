Mahmutlar, Turkey

from €320,000

Riviera Imperial is building the highest standard in the market with high-end finishes. What you need for luxury living, you will find it here. Riviera Imperial Deluxe Hotel & Spa is located in Kargicak, Alanya, up on a hill where you have stunning sea and mountain views. The project surrounded by green bananas and Mediterranean flora. Riviera Imperial has located in Kargicak and just 25 Km from Gazipasa-Alanya airport. The area stands out with green banana plantations and luxury real estate. The Apartments size varies from 62 m2 to 326 m2. The clients have different choices from studio apartments to three-bedroom apartments. The apartments are equipped with Siems white goods and fitted bathroom. All apartments will be ready for the highest standards. The show apartment is available for you to check the quality of the finished. Siemens kitchen equipment and air conditioning are included in the price. Grohe bath taps will be used in all apartments These high-quality 5-star apartments offer 24-hour concierge services such as international a la carte restaurants, open buffet restaurants, nightclub, entertainment, bowling, cinema, spa, wellness, fitness, and many others. -15% discounted price -Prestige complex -Five-star hotel facility -Renting guaranteed High-quality finishingSiemens Kitchen White goodGrohe bathroom accessoriesLarge terracesHigh-quality flooringA Class energy efficient Basic Apartment real estate is to provide a rental guarantee for this property. We make rental contracts with the buyer that each month a certain income will be paid to the buyer's account. For more information, please contact us. This 5-star luxury apartment in Alanya is ideal for a holiday home and for investment. Invest now and% 15 off the selling prices. When you buy 3 bedroom or 4-room apartment in the Riviera Imperial you get free Turkish citizenship. All procedures are followed up by our company until you get Turkish citizenship.