Residential complex LAVINYA QUEEN

New construction in Mersin, Tomyuk Two blocks on 13 floors (underground parking, zero floor + 13 floors) Apartments 1+1 and 2+1 Areas 1+1 - 75 m2 gross, 49 m2 net Areas 2+1 - 120 m2 gross, 85 m2 net Start of construction - 30.06.2022 End of construction - 30.05.2024 Distance to the sea - 450 meters
Distance to the center of Erdemli - 7 km Family clinic - 1000m Bazaar, Migros Supermarket - 70m Primary school - 100m Restaurant - 50m Bakery - 50m All apartments will have a smart home system There will be soundproofing between the apartments. On the floor 2 elevators, 2 stairs Block A - 5 apartments on the floor Block B - 6 apartments on the floor Price 1+1 from 83,000 euros Price 2+1 from 116,500 euros 40% first payment, 16 months installment Characteristics of apartment Air conditioning Heating dilution Gasification perspective Heat-resistant pumice is used. Smart elevator systemApartment details:
Suspension ceiling MDF kitchen cabinets with stone countertop Closet in the hallway Wardrobe closet Bathroom lockers Steel outside door Double glass pvc with thermal glass function Walls painted with water-resistant paint Bathrooms will have shower cabins, HILTON sink, ceramic wall coverings and fixtures Shower cabin 1st class Floor in residential areas - laminate - 8 mm., in the sanitary unit, balconies and corridor - tilesThe infrastructure of the complex:
Generator Security. Video surveillance Car parking is open Parking underground Bike parking Swimming pool Pool open Children's pool Aquapark Playground open Children's playroom Sandbox basketball court Barbecue zone Peasants Fitness playground outdoors Walkways Landscape design Tennis court Hamam (2 units) Sauna (2 units) Shock room Indoor fitness room Table tennis billiards
