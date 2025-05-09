  1. Realting.com
Residential complex LAVINYA QUEEN

Akdeniz, Turkey
from
$94,795
Residential complex LAVINYA QUEEN
1
Address
Params
Description
Media
ID: 4690
New building ID on Realting
In CRM: 57
ID of the new building on the company website
Last update: 11/06/2025

Location

  • Country
    Turkey
  • State
    Mediterranean Region
  • Town
    Akdeniz
  • City
    Mersin

Property characteristics

Property parameters

  Class
    Class
    Premium class
  Type of new building construction
    Type of new building construction
    Frame-block
  The year of construction
    The year of construction
    2024
  Finishing options
    Finishing options
    Finished
  Number of floors
    Number of floors
    13

About the complex

Русский
New construction in Mersin, Tomyuk
Two blocks on 13 floors (underground parking, zero floor + 13 floors)
Apartments 1+1 and 2+1
Areas 1+1 - 75 m2 gross, 49 m2 net
Areas 2+1 - 120 m2 gross, 85 m2 net
Start of construction - 30.06.2022
End of construction - 30.05.2024
Distance to the sea - 450 meters

Distance to the center of Erdemli - 7 km
Family clinic - 1000m
Bazaar, Migros Supermarket - 70m
Primary school - 100m
Restaurant - 50m
Bakery - 50m
All apartments will have a smart home system
There will be soundproofing between the apartments.
On the floor 2 elevators, 2 stairs
Block A - 5 apartments on the floor
Block B - 6 apartments on the floor
Price 1+1 from 83,000 euros
Price 2+1 from 116,500 euros
40% first payment, 16 months installment
Characteristics of apartment
Air conditioning
Heating dilution
Gasification perspective
Heat-resistant pumice is used.
Smart elevator systemApartment details: Suspension ceiling
MDF kitchen cabinets with stone countertop
Closet in the hallway
Wardrobe closet
Bathroom lockers
Steel outside door
Double glass pvc with thermal glass function
Walls painted with water-resistant paint
Bathrooms will have shower cabins, HILTON sink, ceramic wall coverings and fixtures
Shower cabin 1st class
Floor in residential areas - laminate - 8 mm., in the sanitary unit, balconies and corridor - tilesThe infrastructure of the complex: Generator
Security.
Video surveillance
Car parking is open
Parking underground
Bike parking
Swimming pool
Pool open
Children's pool
Aquapark
Playground open
Children's playroom
Sandbox
basketball court
Barbecue zone
Peasants
Fitness playground outdoors
Walkways
Landscape design
Tennis court
Hamam (2 units)
Sauna (2 units)
Shock room
Indoor fitness room
Table tennis
billiards

Location on the map

Akdeniz, Turkey

Ask all your questions
Leave your request
Thank you! Your request has been accepted
I have interest in the property from your ad. I want more information about the property. What are the purchase conditions for foreigners? I would like to visit an apartment/house. I would like to be informed about the total price (incl. tax, agency fee, etc.). Is it possible to buy with a loan/mortgage?
Back Leave a request
Other complexes
