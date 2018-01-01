  1. Realting.com
  Luxury apartments in the centre of Mezitli district, Mersin, Turkey

Luxury apartments in the centre of Mezitli district, Mersin, Turkey

Kuzucu, Turkey
from
€290,000
About the complex

A project consisting of 2 blocks. The project has flats with 5 bedrooms.

Residential complex in 10 minutes walk from the sea, with recreation areas.

Possible 50% prepayment and instalments for 12 months.

New building location
Kuzucu, Turkey

You are viewing
Luxury apartments in the centre of Mezitli district, Mersin, Turkey
Kuzucu, Turkey
from
€290,000
