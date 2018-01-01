Luxury apartments in the centre of Mezitli district, Mersin, Turkey

This project offers to you countryside feeling and residence comfort meanwhile. Totally ready to move and first class finishing you can observe in each steps. Next to the largest and most prestigous villa compound of Istanbul. This project is suits to you if you would like meanwhile green&blue; desire a wealthy environment; neighbor to international schools etc.
We offer apartments with a panoramic view.
The residence features a green area with walking paths, a fitness center, a swimming pool.
Completion - June, 2024.
Facilities and equipment in the house
Built-in kitchen
Location and nearby infrastructure
The property is located near the historic center of Eyüpsultan and Golden Horn.
Metro station - 5 minutes
Taksim - 15 minutes
Istanbul Airport - 15 minutes
Universities - 5 minutes