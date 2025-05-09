Residential complex PREMIUM CLASS project in the center of Istanbul.

We present you our exclusive project with modern architecture in Gayrettepe / Besiktas, in the center of modern urban lifestyle, surrounded by nature and culture.

The total construction area is 7.000 m2, the complex consists of 1 block, and offers 1+1 and 2+1 type apartments.

All apartments are delivered fully finished, which will be done in accordance with the highest quality standards from premium materials.

Completion date: 4th quarter of 2026.

Infrastructure:

Indoor swimming pool

Gym

Sauna

Turkish bath

Cafes and shops

Parking

24/7 security

