  2. Turkey
  3. Besiktas
  4. Residential complex PREMIUM CLASS project in the center of Istanbul.

Residential complex PREMIUM CLASS project in the center of Istanbul.

Besiktas, Turkey
from
$420,000
15
ID: 26131
New building ID on Realting
In CRM: 1259
ID of the new building on the company website
Last update: 25/05/2025

Location

  • Country
    Turkey
  • State
    Marmara Region
  • Town
    Besiktas
  • Metro
    Levent (~ 900 m)
  • Metro
    Nispetiye (~ 700 m)

Property characteristics

Property parameters

  • Class
    Class
    Premium class
  • The year of construction
    The year of construction
    2026
  • Finishing options
    Finishing options
    Finished

Interior details

Security features:

  • Security

Exterior details

Parking features:

  • Parking

Exterior features:

  • Swimming pool
  • Gym
  • Fenced area
  • Elevator

Additionally

  • Management company
  • Online tour
  • Granting a residence permit
  • Granting of citizenship
  • Remote transaction

About the complex

We present you our exclusive project with modern architecture in Gayrettepe / Besiktas, in the center of modern urban lifestyle, surrounded by nature and culture.

The total construction area is 7.000 m2, the complex consists of 1 block, and offers 1+1 and 2+1 type apartments.

All apartments are delivered fully finished, which will be done in accordance with the highest quality standards from premium materials.

Completion date: 4th quarter of 2026.

Infrastructure:

Indoor swimming pool
Gym
Sauna
Turkish bath
Cafes and shops
Parking
24/7 security

For more detailed information on this project, call / write to us.

Besiktas, Turkey

Residential complex PREMIUM CLASS project in the center of Istanbul.
Besiktas, Turkey
from
$420,000
