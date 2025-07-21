Residential complex New residence with a fitness center near TEM Highway, Istanbul, Turkey

  1. Realting.com
  Country
    Turkey
  State
    Marmara Region
  Town
    Fatih
  City
    Istanbul

About the complex

The complex offers apartments with 1-2 bedrooms tailored to diverse lifestyles, including garden-floor units for nature lovers.

Features:

  • 3 floors of indoor parking with EV charging stations
  • Reception and 24/7 security
  • Fitness salon for a healthy lifestyle

Completion - March, 2027.

Location and nearby infrastructure
  • 5 minutes by car to shopping malls
  • 10 minutes walk to a metro station
  • 28 minutes by car to Istanbul Airport
  • Steps away from bus and minibus stops

Location on the map

Fatih, Turkey

