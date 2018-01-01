  1. Realting.com
  New residence with swimming pools and a green area on the first sea line, Istanbul, Turkey

New residence with swimming pools and a green area on the first sea line, Istanbul, Turkey

Marmara Region, Turkey
About the complex

We offer apartments with a panoramic sea view.

The residence features saunas and Turkish baths, a green area, security, a kids' playground, indoor and outdoor swimming pools, a gym, a garage, a restaurant and a cafe.

Completion - December, 2023.

Location and nearby infrastructure
  • Beach - 100 meters
  • School - 4 km
  • City center - 40 km
  • Shopping mall - 2 km
  • University - 5 km
  • Bus stop - 500 meters
  • TEM highway - 3 km
Other complexes
Residential complex Proekt na zavershayuschey stadii stroitelstva v rayone - Oba
Residential complex Proekt na zavershayuschey stadii stroitelstva v rayone - Oba
Alanya, Turkey
from
€205,000
Completion date: 2023
Developer: Stay Property
Stay Property offers new apartments in the Oba-Alania area. The following layouts are presented in the residential complex: 1 + 1, 2 + 1, 3 + 1, 4 + 1, 5 + 1. The area of the apartment is from 56 to 315 square meters. The distance to the sea is 850 meters. If you choose an area for permanent residence in Alanya, then Both of you will do your best, especially if you have children. Both combine low-rise development, proximity to the center and the developed infrastructure needed for life in Alanya. Although Both are close to the center, new projects appear here with regular constancy, so buying an apartment in a new building is still real here. The infrastructure of the Oba area: Alanyum shopping center, large Neva Outlet shopping centers, Kipa, Metro, Turkish Bim, A101, Şok, Migros, Koçtaş construction and hardware supermarket, Vatan large hardware store. It is in Oba that the largest new city hospital operates. For children: prestigious Turkish private schools and colleges « Aşağıoba Hasan Atıcı Primary School », « Bahçeşehir Alanya College », « Ted Alanya College », kindergartens, a school with Russian-speaking teachers has opened. There are also private schools of various techniques, Waldorf School, Amerikan Kültür College. This property is suitable for obtaining Turkish citizenship. To clarify the details, write to us a chat, order a call or leave an application. We will be happy to help you!
Residential complex Euro Port Gazipasa
Residential complex Euro Port Gazipasa
Gazipasa, Turkey
from
€145,000
Completion date: 2024
Agency: RealtGo
Developer: KurtSafir
A new luxury project from the construction company « Kurt Safir » offers you attractive investment opportunities. The residential complex will be located in one of the picturesque areas of Alanya – Gazipasha on a plot of land of 3633 m2.
Apartment building Kertal Istanbul Apartment Compound
Apartment building Kertal Istanbul Apartment Compound
Marmara Region, Turkey
from
€62,141
Why this property؟ The project area is one of the finest neighborhoods in Asian Istanbul, which has a promising future in real estate investment. Live in the highest point of Istanbul, and enjoy the magic of the fantastic view of the Marmara Sea and the Princess Islands. Close to the vital transport lines, which connect the European and Asian sides of the city. Profitable rental returns for those wishing to invest in real estate by leasing residential units in the project. Adaptable installment offers, with a title deed ready for delivery and suitable for the conditions of getting Turkish citizenship.
