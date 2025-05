A quiet project in Beylikduzu area, suitable for family living. It has a beautiful and outstanding view of the Marmara Sea thus you can enjoy it from all units. The project includes excellent facilities such as:

24-hour security

Turkish bath (hamam)

Sauna

Mini golf course

Lake

Intelligent system

Parking for electric cars

Smart-home system including 8 devices connected to the tablet

Heated floors

Air-conditioning even in the kitchen

Facilities and equipment in the houseLocation and nearby infrastructure

The location has various advantages in this special project: