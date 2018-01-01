  1. Realting.com
  2. Turkey
  3. Residence with a hotel, a swimming pool and a spa near a highway and a metro station, Istanbul, Turkey

Residence with a hotel, a swimming pool and a spa near a highway and a metro station, Istanbul, Turkey

Marmara Region, Turkey
from
€779,360
;
14
Description Description
Params Params
Apartments Apartments
Address Address
Media Media
News News

About the complex

The building consists of a hotel (from 1 to 12 floors) and apartments (from 13 to 25 floors).

The residence features a restaurant, a cafe, a swimming pool, a spa and a fitness center, around-the-clock concierge service, a parking, dry cleaner's, a sauna and a Turkish bath, a shopping mall, a conference room.

Facilities and equipment in the house
  • "Smart home" system
  • Siemens kitchen appliances
  • Marble floor
  • Large windows and high ceilings
Location and nearby infrastructure
  • TEM highway - 2 minutes
  • Metro station - 1 minute
  • Hospital - 7 minutes
  • University - 10 minutes
  • Istanbul Airport - 15 minutes
  • Istanbul Canal - 15 minutes
New building location
Marmara Region, Turkey

Mortgage calculator

Interest rate, %
Loan term, years
Property cost
Down payment, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} EUR
Please note! You changed the property cost parameter to {{ differentPrice }}%. This affects the relevance of the calculation of monthly payments for the current property. Return
Interest rate
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Interest rate
Loan amount
{{ mortgageAmount }} EUR
Loan amount
Period
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("year", "years") }}
Period
Monthly payment
{{ paymentPerMonth }} EUR
Monthly payment
Similar complexes
Residential quarter New project in Avsallar
Avsallar, Turkey
from
€121,000
Residential complex Apartments with picturesque views in a residence with restaurants and a cinema, in the heart of Istanbul, Turkey
Marmara Region, Turkey
from
€407,695
Apartment building Nobby Garden
Avsallar, Turkey
Price on request
Residential complex Complex of furnished villas with two swimming pools close to the beach, Fethiye, Turkey
, Turkey
from
€750,000
Residential complex New residence with an aquapark, swimming pools and a tennis court at 150 meters from the beach, Mersin, Turkey
Toroslar, Turkey
from
€139,500
You are viewing
Residence with a hotel, a swimming pool and a spa near a highway and a metro station, Istanbul, Turkey
Marmara Region, Turkey
from
€779,360
Ask all your questions
Leave your request
Thank you! Your request has been accepted.
I have interest in the property from your ad. I want more information about the property. What are the purchase conditions for foreigners? I would like to visit an apartment/house.. I would like to be informed about the total price (incl. tax, agency fee, etc.). Is it possible to buy with a loan/mortgage?
Back Back Leave a request Leave a request
Other complexes
Residential complex Spacious apartments with swimming pools and lake views, Istanbul, Turkey
Residential complex Spacious apartments with swimming pools and lake views, Istanbul, Turkey
Marmara Region, Turkey
from
€390,033
Agency: TRANIO
The project consists of 453 apartments and 47 commercial units. There is a choice between different layouts. Apartments with 1-4 bedrooms. In addition to the apartments, the project has full access to all amenities: swimming pools, sauna, Turkish bath, gym, sports grounds, cafes, mosque, playground, and spa area. The smart home system has been installed. Location and nearby infrastructure The residential complex is located in the Basaksehir district on the European side of Istanbul, next to the new city hospital and the Botanical Park, surrounded by greenery. Distance to some objects: Basaksehir City Hospital: 1 min. Botanical Park: 1 min. Ibn Khaldun University: 5 min. Istanbul Shopping Center: 5 min. Istanbul Airport: 15 min. Taksim Square: 25 min. Maslak: 20 min.
Residential complex Apartamenty v prekrasnom rayone goroda Alanya
Residential complex Apartamenty v prekrasnom rayone goroda Alanya
Karakocali, Turkey
from
€145,500
Area 61–93 m²
2 properties 2
Completion date: 2024
Foreign real estate from 40,000 $. FREE CONSULTATION. HELP IN RECEIVING THE RESIDENT STATUS. We will help you choose a FREE object, organize a safe deal with the developer! - exclusive real estate; - assistance in organizing the move; - annual investment income up to 20%; - financial guarantee of income; - legal protection of the transaction; - free consultation; - more than 200 offices in the Russian Federation, the UAE, Turkey and other countries. - select real estate for your budget and desires! ROYAL GARDEN is located in a beautiful area of Alanya - Kestel. The complex attracts with its architectural design and modern infrastructure. The total area of the complex is 3090 sq.m. The complex consists of two blocks. The distance to the sea is 1600 meters. The complex includes duplex apartments with a terrace, with modern layouts and various options. Area from 92 sq.m. up to 151 sqm. Starting from apartments 1 + 1 duplex and ending with the layout 4 + 1 duplex. Infrastructure: - Outdoor pool; - Conversations for relaxation; - Cinema; - Steam room; - Parking; - Sauna; - An open and closed playground; - Fitness room. Call or write, we will be happy to advise you for FREE! Let's provide planning options!
Residential complex Residential complex with swimming pool and infrastructure, 120 meters to the beach, Mahmutlar, Turkey
Residential complex Residential complex with swimming pool and infrastructure, 120 meters to the beach, Mahmutlar, Turkey
Yaylali, Turkey
from
€399,000
Agency: TRANIO
The residence consists of a building with two-, three-bedroom apartments and duplex penthouses. The unique location combined with the high quality of construction, modern design and professional management will ensure a comfortable lifestyle. Only certified materials meeting international quality standards were used in the construction of the complex. Features of the flats Apartment specifications: steel entrance doors, MDF interior doors, high-end ceramic flooring in the hallway and kitchen, a closet in the hallway, lacquered fitted kitchen, granite countertop in the kitchen, built-in furniture in the bathroom, high-end ceramic tiles in the bathroom, laminate in the living room and bedroom, spotlights, plasterboard ceiling decoration, PVC plastic windows, ceramic floor on the balcony, glass balcony railings and aluminum. Facilities and equipment in the house Other amenities: gazebo, central satellite system, generator, video security cameras, automatic gates at the entrance, cipher lock at the entrance, video intercom, sauna, Turkish bath, and recreation room. Location and nearby infrastructure Modern apartment complex is well located in the resort area of Alanya, Mahmutlar. A beautiful sandy beach and landscaped promenade are just 120 meters from the residence. Developed infrastructure, close proximity to various objects of cultural and community purpose, green surroundings with mountain scenery, orange and banana groves will be appreciated by quiet holidaymakers and those who prefer an active lifestyle.
Realting.com
Go