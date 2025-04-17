  1. Realting.com
Residential complex New residence with a swimming pool and kids' playgrounds, Istanbul, Turkey

Buyukcekmece, Turkey
from
$147,927
14/04/2025
$147,013
13/04/2025
$147,099
12/04/2025
$147,647
11/04/2025
$150,985
10/04/2025
$151,599
09/04/2025
$152,360
08/04/2025
$152,266
06/04/2025
$152,356
05/04/2025
$150,968
04/04/2025
$152,985
03/04/2025
$154,681
02/04/2025
$154,356
01/04/2025
$154,007
30/03/2025
$153,535
29/03/2025
$154,682
28/03/2025
$155,246
27/03/2025
$154,702
26/03/2025
$154,605
25/03/2025
$154,076
24/03/2025
$153,549
18
Params Params
Description Description
Media Media
Last update: 14/04/2025

Location

  • Country
    Turkey
  • State
    Marmara Region
  • Town
    Buyukcekmece

About the complex

The project features:

  • outdoor swimming pool
  • sauna
  • steam bath
  • gym
  • indoor parking
  • football field and basketball court
  • kids' playgrounds

Completion - March, 2025.

Location and nearby infrastructure
  • E-5 highway - 10 minutes
  • TEM highway - 5 minutes
  • Istanbul Airport - 30 minutes
  • Hospital - 10 minutes
  • Istanbul University - 5 minutes
  • School - 10 minutes
  • Marina - 10 minutes
  • Shopping mall - 10 minutes

Location on the map

Buyukcekmece, Turkey

You are viewing
Ask all your questions
