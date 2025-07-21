  1. Realting.com
  Residential complex Three bedroom apartment in Zeytinburnu area with sea view.

Residential complex Three bedroom apartment in Zeytinburnu area with sea view.

, Turkey
from
$490,000
BTC
5.8284525
ETH
305.4941121
USDT
484 455.4078571
* The price is for reference
according to the exchange rate 16/04/2025
;
16
ID: 27457
New building ID on Realting
In CRM: 1270
ID of the new building on the company website
Last update: 20/08/2025

Location

Property characteristics

Property parameters

  • Class
    Class
    Premium class
  • The year of construction
    The year of construction
    2025
  • Finishing options
    Finishing options
    Finished

Interior details

Security features:

  • Security

Exterior details

Parking features:

  • Parking

Exterior features:

  • Swimming pool
  • Gym
  • Fenced area
  • Elevator

Additionally

  • Online tour
  • Granting a residence permit
  • Granting of citizenship
  • Remote transaction

About the complex

Three bedroom apartment (3+1) with an area of 141.5 m2 with a sea view is for sale.

The project is located in the Zeytinburnu area in close proximity to the highway, metro and metrobus stations Marmaray Zeytinburnu, nearby is the Marmara Forum shopping center, as well as educational and medical institutions.

Nearby is the Buyukyalya complex, where there is a large number of shops, cafes and restaurants.

The project occupies a total area of 4,000 m2 and consists of one 13-story building with a modern design, including 73 residential apartments with sea and city views.

Inside the apartments: smart home system, air conditioning and water filtration systems, household appliances (oven, dishwasher, stove and hood).

Completion date: 3rd quarter of 2025.

Infrastructure:

  • Lobby
  • Fitness center
  • Turkish bath and sauna
  • Parking
  • 24/7 security

For more detailed information on this project, call / write to us.

Location on the map

, Turkey

Ask all your questions
