  1. Realting.com
  2. Turkey
  3. Maltepe Istanbul Apartments Project

Maltepe Istanbul Apartments Project

Marmara Region, Turkey
from
€428,020
;
16
Leave a request
Show contacts
Description Description
Params Params
Apartments Apartments
Address Address
Media Media
News News

About the complex

Why this property؟ Luxurious apartments overlook the Marmara Sea and the beautiful nature of the Princess Islands. Close to the sea, the highway, the metro station, and other transport lines. It comprises a large shopping mall, in addition to many facilities and services. It is an ideal investment project that qualifies for getting Turkish citizenship, besides its shops and comfortable homes. A modern compound with high-end designs and sophisticated technologies that provide its residents with the highest levels of luxury.
New building location
Marmara Region, Turkey

Mortgage calculator

Interest rate, %
Loan term, years
Property cost
Down payment, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} EUR
Please note! You changed the property cost parameter to {{ differentPrice }}%. This affects the relevance of the calculation of monthly payments for the current property. Return
Interest rate
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Interest rate
Loan amount
{{ mortgageAmount }} EUR
Loan amount
Period
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("year", "years") }}
Period
Monthly payment
{{ paymentPerMonth }} EUR
Monthly payment
Similar complexes
Residential quarter New Alanya Property with Luxury Hotel Facilities
Mahmutlar, Turkey
from
€136,000
Residential complex Novyy proekt s horoshey lokaciey v Mahmutlare
Yaylali, Turkey
from
€155,000
Residential complex Apartamenty s idealnym raspolozheniem v evropeyskom Stambule
Avanos, Turkey
from
€325,000
Residential complex Luvi Residense
Alanya, Turkey
Residential complex Apartamenty na stadii stroitelstva v Kargydzhake Alanya
Avanos, Turkey
from
€170,000
You are viewing
Maltepe Istanbul Apartments Project
Marmara Region, Turkey
from
€428,020
Ask all your questions
Leave your request
Thank you! Your request has been accepted
I have interest in the property from your ad. I want more information about the property. What are the purchase conditions for foreigners? I would like to visit an apartment/house.. I would like to be informed about the total price (incl. tax, agency fee, etc.). Is it possible to buy with a loan/mortgage?
Back Leave a request Call
Other complexes
Residential complex Vidovye apartamenty - rayon Beylikdyuzyu Stambul
Residential complex Vidovye apartamenty - rayon Beylikdyuzyu Stambul
Avanos, Turkey
from
€347,000
The year of construction 2023
We offer you new apartments in Istanbul – Beilikyu district. The following layouts are presented in the residential complex: 2 + 1, 3 + 1, 4 + 1, 5 + 2, 6 + 2. The area of apartments is from 96 to 308 square meters. The largest city in Turkey on the shores of the Sea of Marmara and Black, and Europe, and Asia, is divided by the Bosphorus Strait. Istanbul is not the capital, but has become the cultural, industrial, financial center of the country, one of the most significant cities in the world. Istanbul is a city of prospects, a cradle of history, majestic mosques, unique cultural heritage, thousands of attractions, so buying a new apartment in Istanbul, you will always be in the center of the world. The property is flat, depending on the areas. Near the sea are low houses, luxury villas. In sleeping areas there is a lot of high-rise construction, skyscrapers. Investments in Istanbul real estate will bring you good capital gains and high rental incomes, in the city there is a constant flow of foreigners, students, tourists, secured Turkish citizens from other regions. 
Developer
Stay Property
Leave a request
Residential quarter New project in Avsallar
Residential quarter New project in Avsallar
Avsallar, Turkey
from
€121,000
Emerald Paradise designed for people who wants to feel himself in comfort.  Emerald Paradise is located in Avsallar, which is home to the nicest beach of Alanya.Avsallar is located 22 Km from the centre of Alanya and is an area where there are many 5 star hotels, beach clubs and luxury residences. Avsallar is the fastest developing and the area most suited for investments of Alanya and Antalya. Avsallar is situated close to new shopping centres, restaurants and vibrant daily life. It is only a ten minute walk from your apartments to Alanya’s most beautiful beach located 900 metres away. Another advantage of Avsallar is that it is only 50 minutes from the Alanya-Gazipaşa airport. Gazipaşa Airport is developing each year and more and more flights too many different countries are becoming available, it also increases the economic value of the area. Emerald Paradise will consist of 234 apartments. Project consists of 144 one bedroom apartments, 64 two bedrooms (all with en-suite bathrooms) and 26 penthouse apartments. Facilities such as a gym, health and wellness spa centre, restaurant, games room, cinema, tennis court, kids club, swimming pools, barbeque area, and a shop are all available. It has placed the kids play ground, tennis court and barbeque area together, and they were placed 3 metres lower than the grade and thus ensuring the noise does not disturb those sunbathing and resting by the pool. Also this project will have underground parking for residents who has own cars.  For more information about Emerald Paradise you can call or write to our company and we'll try to realize your dream
Agency
Basic Apartment Real Estate
Leave a request
Call
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Basic Apartment Real Estate
Languages
English
Residential complex Residential complex with all amenities
Residential complex Residential complex with all amenities
Alanya, Turkey
from
€150,000
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2023
Number of floors 6
A new luxury residential complex with all amenities is being built in the very center of Alanya. The residential complex is located in an excellent area surrounded by the entire urban infrastructure, 1300m from the sea and the sandy beach of Cleopatra. Within walking distance are supermarkets and shops, the market, restaurants and cafes, a clinic, a school, kindergartens, a bank and ATMs, post offices, pharmacies, as well as all the historical sights of the city.  The project consists of one 6-storey residential block, which includes 20 comfortable apartments. For sale are apartments of layout 1 + 1 and 3 + 1. All apartments are sold with high quality finishes, steel entrance doors, kitchen headsets, plumbing, etc. The commissioning of the project is expected in December 2023.
Agency
Elka Homes Real Estate & Construction
Leave a request
Call
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Elka Homes Real Estate & Construction
Languages
English
Realting.com
Go