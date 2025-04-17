Residential complex Residence with a swimming pool and an underground parking close to the highway, Istanbul, Turkey

  1. Realting.com
from
$501,750
14/04/2025
$498,651
13/04/2025
$498,945
12/04/2025
$500,802
11/04/2025
$512,122
10/04/2025
$514,209
09/04/2025
$516,790
08/04/2025
$516,469
06/04/2025
$516,775
05/04/2025
$512,067
04/04/2025
$518,906
03/04/2025
$524,660
02/04/2025
$523,559
01/04/2025
$522,374
30/03/2025
$520,775
29/03/2025
$524,664
28/03/2025
$526,577
27/03/2025
$524,732
26/03/2025
$524,404
25/03/2025
$522,609
24/03/2025
$520,823
Last update: 14/04/2025

Location

  • Country
    Turkey
  • State
    Marmara Region
  • Town
    Beylikduzu

About the complex

The complex infrastructure:

  • 150 commercial units along the perimeter and under the project
  • Gym
  • Outdoor swimming pool
  • Tennis & basketball court
  • Children's playgrounds
  • Green area
  • Underground parking
  • 24-hour security
Facilities and equipment in the house
  • Kitchen cabinetry and appliances (oven, gas stove, extractor hood, dishwashing machine)
Location and nearby infrastructure
  • Metrobus/E5 - 5 minutes
  • Bus stop - 1 minute
  • Perlavista Mall - 5 minutes
  • Hospital - 2 minutes
  • Numerous shops within walking distance

Mortgage calculator

Interest rate, %
Loan term, years
Property cost
Down payment, %
