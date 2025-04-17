Residential complex Residence with a swimming pool and an underground parking close to the highway, Istanbul, Turkey

Provide viewing of site content and gaining access to functionality. This type of cookies is used only for the correct operation of the site and is not transferred to third parties. Disabling is impossible without disrupting the functioning of the site.
Analytical cookies
Help us improve the performance of the site, your experience of using the site and making it more convenient to use. The information that these types of cookies collect is aggregated and for this reason anonymous. Used to provide statistical indicators of site use without identifying users.
Advertising cookies
Allow us to reduce our marketing costs and improve user experience.
Save
Realting.com uses cookies to improve your interaction with the website. You can configure which cookies will be saved on your device.
Learn more
3-Bedroom Fully Furnished Apartment- Holiday Home For Sale in Altinkum Turkey
this affordably priced apartment for sale in Didim, located a short distance from the centre of the cosmopoleitan Didim Altinkum in southwestern Turkey, 2,5km from the well-known 3rd beach and a short distance f…
European side – Bagcilar
This project is built on an area of 24,000 M2. The project will be ready for delivery in December 2023, and 1+1 and 2+1 units are available. This project is located beside Basın Express highway.
The projects include swimming pool, Turkish bath, parking, gym and…
A Luxury class residential complex is located in the picturesque Alanya suburb of Avsallar. The seven-story building covers an area of 2,300 square meters, in total including 49 apartments of various designs. The apartments are renovated, there are integrated appliances. Heating system and b…