Residential complex Residential complex with swimming pools, a shopping mall and restaurants, Istanbul, Turkey

8
Media Media
ID: 24917
New building ID on Realting
In CRM: 2420883
ID of the new building on the company website
Last update: 14/04/2025

Location

Show on map
  • Country
    Turkey
  • State
    Marmara Region
  • Town
    Kucukcekmece

About the complex

The modern complex offers studios and apartments with 1-3 bedrooms.

Each flat has a storage.

The project features:

  • indoor 4-level parking
  • 2-storey shopping mall
  • 2 outdoor swimming pools
  • kids' playground
  • fitness center
  • cafes and restaurants
  • around-the-clock security
Location and nearby infrastructure

The property is located near metro and metrobus stations, bus stops.

  • Istanbul Airport - 25 minutes
  • Shopping mall - 1 minute
  • Mall of Istanbul - 3 minutes
  • Universities and schools - 5-10 minutes
  • Hospitals - 5-10 minutes

Location on the map

Kucukcekmece, Turkey

