  2. Turkey
  Residential complex Luxurious two-bedroom apartments in Avrupa Konutları Yenimahalle.

Residential complex Luxurious two-bedroom apartments in Avrupa Konutları Yenimahalle.

, Turkey
from
$418,000
11
ID: 27454
New building ID on Realting
In CRM: 1170
ID of the new building on the company website
Last update: 20/08/2025

Location

  Metro
    Yenimahalle (~ 300 m)

Property characteristics

Property parameters

  Class
    Class
    Business class
  Finishing options
    Finishing options
    Finished

Interior details

Security features:

  Security

Exterior details

Parking features:

  Parking

Exterior features:

  Swimming pool
  Gym
  Fenced area
  Elevator

Additionally

  Online tour
  Granting a residence permit
  Granting of citizenship
  Remote transaction

About the complex

This project is located in Bagcilar district, close to Yenimahalle metro station, shopping malls, schools, universities and hospitals.

The complex is being built on a land plot of 49,000 m2, of which 65% is green space, consists of 17 blocks, a total of 754 apartments with layouts from 2 + 1 to 4 + 1, with an area of 122 m2 to 208 m2, as well as 50 commercial premises.

All apartments are delivered fully finished, which will be carried out in accordance with the highest quality standards from high-level materials, kitchen units and fully equipped bathrooms.

Completion date: August 2024.

Infrastructure:

  • 2 semi-Olympic swimming pools
  • Fitness room
  • Turkish hamam and sauna
  • Children's playground
  • Park with recreation areas
  • Sports grounds
  • Shops and restaurants
  • Parking
  • Video surveillance 7/24

For more detailed information on this project, call / write to us.

Location on the map

, Turkey

Mortgage calculator

Interest rate, %
Loan term, years
Property cost
Down payment, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} USD
Please note! You changed the property cost parameter to {{ differentPrice }}%. This affects the relevance of the calculation of monthly payments for the current property. Return
Interest rate
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Interest rate
Loan amount
{{ mortgageAmount }} USD
Loan amount
Period
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("year", "years") }}
Period
Monthly payment
{{ paymentPerMonth }} USD
Monthly payment
Realting.com
Go
