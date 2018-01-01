  1. Realting.com
  2. Turkey
  3. Apartments with sea views in the tranquil Büyükçekmece district, Istanbul, Turkey

Apartments with sea views in the tranquil Büyükçekmece district, Istanbul, Turkey

Marmara Region, Turkey
from
€488,484
;
13
Description Description
Params Params
Apartments Apartments
Address Address
Media Media
News News

About the complex

The project consists of two buildings built on an area of 4,000 m2, 80% of which is covered by green space, and includes 120 flats of different layouts, ranging from one-bedroom flats with one living room to two-bedroom apartments with two living rooms and four bedrooms.

The project includes many services such as security, water features, parking spaces, indoor swimming pool, gymnasium, sauna, steam bath, Turkish bath, and places for children to play in the project garden.

Location and nearby infrastructure

Located in Büyükçekmece district, 1.3 km from the coast, 10 minutes from Metrobus station, 10 minutes from Buyukcekmece IDO and 15 minutes from West Istanbul Marina.

Many shops, restaurants and cafes are within walking distance of the project.

New building location
Marmara Region, Turkey

Mortgage calculator

Interest rate, %
Loan term, years
Property cost
Down payment, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} EUR
Please note! You changed the property cost parameter to {{ differentPrice }}%. This affects the relevance of the calculation of monthly payments for the current property. Return
Interest rate
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Interest rate
Loan amount
{{ mortgageAmount }} EUR
Loan amount
Period
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("year", "years") }}
Period
Monthly payment
{{ paymentPerMonth }} EUR
Monthly payment
Similar complexes
Residential complex Green Garden Oba
Karakocali, Turkey
from
€128,419
Residential complex Novyy kompleks s polnoy infrastrukturoy v centre Alanii
Alanya, Turkey
from
€196,826
Residential complex Luxury residence with swimming pools and a spa area at 800 meters from the sea, Avsallar, Turkey
Incekum, Turkey
from
€198,000
Residential complex Novyy premium-kompleks na 1 beregovoy linii v populyarnom rayone Mahmutlar
Yaylali, Turkey
from
€305,500
Residential complex Kvartira s vidom na prirodnuyu krasotu
Avsallar, Turkey
from
€108,500
You are viewing
Apartments with sea views in the tranquil Büyükçekmece district, Istanbul, Turkey
Marmara Region, Turkey
from
€488,484
Ask all your questions
Leave your request
Thank you! Your request has been accepted.
I have interest in the property from your ad. I want more information about the property. What are the purchase conditions for foreigners? I would like to visit an apartment/house.. I would like to be informed about the total price (incl. tax, agency fee, etc.). Is it possible to buy with a loan/mortgage?
Back Back Leave a request Leave a request
Other complexes
Residential quarter Kvartira vashey mechty
Residential quarter Kvartira vashey mechty
Mut, Turkey
from
€65,000
Area 35–112 m²
6 properties 6
Completion date: 2023
Get ready, friends! Now I will tell you about the opportunity that cannot be missed! Have you ever dreamed of your own corner by the sea? So, we have what you need! We offer you the opportunity to purchase housing by the sea in Mersin, which will not only exceed all your expectations, but will also make your life incredibly bright and interesting! You can choose from a wide range of options that suit every taste and wallet. Do not miss this unique opportunity! Contact us right now to get more information and start a new chapter in your life! Apartments 1 + 1, 2 + 1. 1 + 1 Total area 61 M2 2 + 1 Total area 75 M2 All apartments are visible on the sea from the 1st floor 14-storey house, one block Video surveillance system Playground Generator Open parking Pool Recreation area All transport interchange Cafes, restaurants Schools, pharmacies 200 meters to the sea STATE IN THE DIMENSION OF 50% AVANCE DISTANCE FOR 6 MONTHS   Completion of construction December 2023
Residential complex Complex in a well developed area Oba
Residential complex Complex in a well developed area Oba
Alanya, Turkey
from
€149,000
Completion date: 2023
We present to your attention the housing and communal services under construction, located in the upper Oba, surrounded by orange gardens and within walking distance of the Metro, Alanium and Kochtash shopping centers. The distance to the center of Alanya is 3 km, and the distance to the sea is 1,500 m. The complex will consist of six 4-story residential blocks, 180 apartments with different layouts and a meter from 50 m ² to 205 m ². All apartments will be rented in a clean form with a built-in kitchen set and plumbing in bathrooms. The project will be completed in September 2023, the developer offers favorable conditions for the installment of construction to the end. Acquisition of real estate in this LCD is an excellent investment for the future, since investing in real estate at the construction stage you increase your income!
Residential complex Novyy uyutnyy butik-proekt blizko k moryu v Mahmutlare
Residential complex Novyy uyutnyy butik-proekt blizko k moryu v Mahmutlare
Yaylali, Turkey
from
€132,000
Completion date: 2023
Developer: Stay Property
The new apartments in Mahmutlar are presented to your attention. The following layouts are presented in the residential complex: 1 + 1, 2 + 1, 3 + 1.The area of the apartment is from 53 to 150 m2.The distance to the sea is 350 meters. Mahmutlar is the most popular area, if we talk about new buildings. Here is a large selection of new and liquid real estate, in the area they are presented as economy-class houses, and respectable residential complexes. Another undeniable advantage in buying a new apartment in Mahmutlar is the possibility of receiving interest-free installments from the developer. In general, Mahmutlar is the most inhabited and comfortable area for a permanent life in Alanya. Although Mahmutlar is remote from the center of Alanya, on its main streets Barbaros, Ataturk and the promenade is always crowded, infrastructure, trade, and restaurants work all year round. This is an autonomous town where there is everything for life and a busy vacation.
Realting.com
Go