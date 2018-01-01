Residence with a swimming pool, kids' playgrounds and around-the-clock security, Istanbul, Turkey

Stay Property offers new apartments in Payallar - Alanya. The following layouts are presented in the residential complex: 1 + 1, 2 + 1. The area of apartments is from 54 to 125 square meters. The distance to the sea is 700 meters. Thanks to the plan for the active development of the numerous free lands of the region, soon there will be a new luxurious Alanya. In 2022-2023, the construction of an previously unprecedented number of residences began in Payallar, and all of them are characterized by complete infrastructure, spacious areas. In general, it is a developed area where there is its own extensive infrastructure, but most of the development is represented by simple Turkish houses. Residents are engaged in tourism, there are many hotels by the sea. Primary and secondary schools, lyceum, hospital, clinic, dentistry, supermarkets, gas stations, ATMs, pharmacies work. In the neighboring village of Konakly on the seashore there is a municipal forest park with barbecue facilities. In Payallar there will soon be a new promenade 4 km long, with recreation areas, parks, a bicycle path, a playground. A modern hospital is being built on a plot of 13.4 hectares. The area is 10 km from the center of Alanya. Antalya Airport is 100 km away.
We offer apartments with terraces.
The residence features a covered parking, a swimming pool, a garden, a security system, a fitness center, a sauna, gazeboes.
Completion - April, 2024.
Facilities and equipment in the house
Air conditioning
Satellite TV
Electric blinds
Underfloor heating
PVC windows
SIEMENS/FRANKE/BOSCH kitchen appliances (built-in oven, extractor hood)
Location and nearby infrastructure
The property is located in one of the most prestigious areas of Antalya, near beaches, the city center, shopping malls.
Beach - 1.7 km
International school - 500 meters
Shopping mall - 500 meters
Hospital - 100 meters
Old town - 11 km
Airport - 25 km
Kemer - 30 km
Water park - 6 km
We offer apartments with a view of Belgrade Forest.
The residence features around-the-clock security, a lounge area, an outdoor swimming pool, shops, a gym, a hamam and a sauna, gardens, a kids' playground, a parking.
Facilities and equipment in the house
"Smart home" system
Location and nearby infrastructure
The property is located in one of the most modern and luxury areas of the city, surrounded by Belgrade Forest, 10 minutes drive from the Bosphorus and the downtown.
Hospital - 5.3 km
School - 550 meters
Metro station - 1.1 km
Istanbul International Airport - 35 km
Nearest shopping mall - 350 meters