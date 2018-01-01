  1. Realting.com
  2. Turkey
  3. Residence with a swimming pool, kids' playgrounds and around-the-clock security, Istanbul, Turkey

Residence with a swimming pool, kids' playgrounds and around-the-clock security, Istanbul, Turkey

Tahtakale Mahallesi, Turkey
from
€362,967
;
3
Description Description
Params Params
Apartments Apartments
Address Address
Media Media
News News

About the complex

The residence features children’s playgrounds, hiking trails, a hammam, a sauna, a mosque and sports grounds, around-the-clock security, a swimming pool, a cafe, a garden, a parking.

Facilities and equipment in the house
  • Air conditioning
  • Wi-Fi
Location and nearby infrastructure
  • Istanbul Canal - 2 minutes
  • TEM motorway - 5 minutes
  • E5 highway - 10 minutes
  • Shopping mall - 11 minutes
  • Hospital - 10 minutes
  • Istanbul Airport - 40 minutes
New building location
Tahtakale Mahallesi, Turkey

Mortgage calculator

Interest rate, %
Loan term, years
Property cost
Down payment, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} EUR
Please note! You changed the property cost parameter to {{ differentPrice }}%. This affects the relevance of the calculation of monthly payments for the current property. Return
Interest rate
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Interest rate
Loan amount
{{ mortgageAmount }} EUR
Loan amount
Period
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("year", "years") }}
Period
Monthly payment
{{ paymentPerMonth }} EUR
Monthly payment
Similar complexes
Residential complex New guarded residence with swimming pools, green areas and a fitness center, Istanbul, Turkey
Marmara Region, Turkey
from
€282,645
Apartment building Topkapi Istanbul Apartment Compound
Rami Cuma Mahallesi, Turkey
from
€401,166
Residential quarter Luxury apartments in Novita konaklari complex in Oba
Karakocali, Turkey
from
€114,000
Residential complex Roskoshnyy ZhK v centre Stambula
Marmara Region, Turkey
from
€479,121
Residential complex ORANGE PREMIUM FINIKE
Kavakkoey, Turkey
from
€174,603
You are viewing
Residence with a swimming pool, kids' playgrounds and around-the-clock security, Istanbul, Turkey
Tahtakale Mahallesi, Turkey
from
€362,967
Ask all your questions
Leave your request
Thank you! Your request has been accepted.
I have interest in the property from your ad. I want more information about the property. What are the purchase conditions for foreigners? I would like to visit an apartment/house.. I would like to be informed about the total price (incl. tax, agency fee, etc.). Is it possible to buy with a loan/mortgage?
Back Back Leave a request Leave a request
Other complexes
Residential complex Novyy investicionnyy proekt v Payallare - Alaniya
Residential complex Novyy investicionnyy proekt v Payallare - Alaniya
Avanos, Turkey
from
€106,000
Completion date: 2024
Developer: Stay Property
Stay Property offers new apartments in Payallar - Alanya. The following layouts are presented in the residential complex: 1 + 1, 2 + 1. The area of apartments is from 54 to 125 square meters. The distance to the sea is 700 meters. Thanks to the plan for the active development of the numerous free lands of the region, soon there will be a new luxurious Alanya. In 2022-2023, the construction of an previously unprecedented number of residences began in Payallar, and all of them are characterized by complete infrastructure, spacious areas. In general, it is a developed area where there is its own extensive infrastructure, but most of the development is represented by simple Turkish houses. Residents are engaged in tourism, there are many hotels by the sea. Primary and secondary schools, lyceum, hospital, clinic, dentistry, supermarkets, gas stations, ATMs, pharmacies work. In the neighboring village of Konakly on the seashore there is a municipal forest park with barbecue facilities. In Payallar there will soon be a new promenade 4 km long, with recreation areas, parks, a bicycle path, a playground. A modern hospital is being built on a plot of 13.4 hectares. The area is 10 km from the center of Alanya. Antalya Airport is 100 km away.
Residential complex New residence with a swimming pool and a fitness center in a prestigious area of Antalya, Turkey
Residential complex New residence with a swimming pool and a fitness center in a prestigious area of Antalya, Turkey
Caglarca, Turkey
from
€369,400
Agency: TRANIO
We offer apartments with terraces. The residence features a covered parking, a swimming pool, a garden, a security system, a fitness center, a sauna, gazeboes. Completion - April, 2024. Facilities and equipment in the house Air conditioning Satellite TV Electric blinds Underfloor heating PVC windows SIEMENS/FRANKE/BOSCH kitchen appliances (built-in oven, extractor hood) Location and nearby infrastructure The property is located in one of the most prestigious areas of Antalya, near beaches, the city center, shopping malls. Beach - 1.7 km International school - 500 meters Shopping mall - 500 meters Hospital - 100 meters Old town - 11 km Airport - 25 km Kemer - 30 km Water park - 6 km
Residential complex Residence with a swimming pool and a gym in a prestigious area of Istanbul, Turkey
Residential complex Residence with a swimming pool and a gym in a prestigious area of Istanbul, Turkey
Marmara Region, Turkey
from
€1,26M
Agency: TRANIO
We offer apartments with a view of Belgrade Forest. The residence features around-the-clock security, a lounge area, an outdoor swimming pool, shops, a gym, a hamam and a sauna, gardens, a kids' playground, a parking. Facilities and equipment in the house "Smart home" system Location and nearby infrastructure The property is located in one of the most modern and luxury areas of the city, surrounded by Belgrade Forest, 10 minutes drive from the Bosphorus and the downtown. Hospital - 5.3 km School - 550 meters Metro station - 1.1 km Istanbul International Airport - 35 km Nearest shopping mall - 350 meters
Realting.com
Go