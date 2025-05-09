  1. Realting.com
  2. Turkey
  3. Residential complex Luxury apartments with views of the Sea of ​​Marmara in the Maltepe area.

Residential complex Luxury apartments with views of the Sea of ​​Marmara in the Maltepe area.

, Turkey
from
$236,000
BTC
2.8071730
ETH
147.1359397
USDT
233 329.5433761
* The price is for reference
according to the exchange rate 16/04/2025
;
10
Leave a request
Address Address
Params Params
Description Description
Media Media
ID: 26190
New building ID on Realting
In CRM: 1064
ID of the new building on the company website
Last update: 27/05/2025

Location

Show on map

Property characteristics

Property parameters

  • Class
    Class
    Business class
  • The year of construction
    The year of construction
    2025
  • Finishing options
    Finishing options
    Finished

About the complex

Please contact our specialists to check the availability and cost of apartments.

We present to your attention our new complex located in the Maltape area.

The residential complex is located on an area of ​​26,000 m2, the project consists of 770 apartments in 9 blocks, with layouts from 1 + 1 to 4 + 1.

The architecture of the project fits perfectly into the area where connoisseurs of quality life live.

A few minutes' walk from the complex: metro, E5 highway, Piazza and Ritim Istanbul shopping centers, hospitals, schools, etc.

All apartments are delivered fully finished, which will be done in accordance with the highest quality standards from premium materials.

First payment 50%!
No% installments for 36 months!

Completion of construction: 4th quarter of 2025.

Infrastructure:

Outdoor swimming pool
Indoor swimming pool
Sauna and Turkish bath
Gym
Gardens and walking paths
Children's playground and social area
7/24 video surveillance

For more detailed information on this project, call / write to us.

Location on the map

, Turkey

Mortgage calculator

Interest rate, %
Loan term, years
Property cost
Down payment, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} USD
Please note! You changed the property cost parameter to {{ differentPrice }}%. This affects the relevance of the calculation of monthly payments for the current property. Return
Interest rate
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Interest rate
Loan amount
{{ mortgageAmount }} USD
Loan amount
Period
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("year", "years") }}
Period
Monthly payment
{{ paymentPerMonth }} USD
Monthly payment
Similar complexes
Residential complex New luxury residence with a swimming pool, a green area and sports grounds in the central area of Istanbul, Turkey
Zeytinburnu, Turkey
from
$331,044
Residential complex ELEXUS
Akdeniz, Turkey
from
$41,834
Residential complex New complex of villas with swimming pools and a business center on the outskirts of Istanbul, Turkey
Şile, Turkey
from
$1,42M
Residential quarter 1207 Antalya Prestige
Kirisciler, Turkey
from
$110,000
Residential complex Buy to-let apartments with guaranteed yield of 6%, in the European part of Istanbul, Bagcylar, Turkey
Bagcilar, Turkey
from
$559,870
You are viewing
Residential complex Luxury apartments with views of the Sea of ​​Marmara in the Maltepe area.
, Turkey
from
$236,000
Ask all your questions
Leave your request
Thank you! Your request has been accepted
I have interest in the property from your ad. I want more information about the property. What are the purchase conditions for foreigners? I would like to visit an apartment/house. I would like to be informed about the total price (incl. tax, agency fee, etc.). Is it possible to buy with a loan/mortgage?
Back Leave a request
Other complexes
Residential quarter New-Build, Front-line Apartments in Alanya Mahmutlar
Residential quarter New-Build, Front-line Apartments in Alanya Mahmutlar
Mahmutlar, Turkey
from
$134,534
Designed to modern and confortable lifestyles, this bright front-line apartments located close to all social amenities, cafes and markets.   The Project newly built in Alanya Mahmutlar, located on the first line to the beach. The area is known as nice beaches, clear seawater, international a…
Agency
Basic Apartment Real Estate
Leave a request
Residential complex ILKEM DIAMOND
Residential complex ILKEM DIAMOND
Mezitli, Turkey
from
$188,799
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2024
Number of floors 18
Area 245 m²
1 real estate object 1
NEW PROJECT by ILKEM YAPI - LCD ILKEM DİAMOND ? ▪ Ľ Address: Turkey, Mersin, Mezitli ( city center ) ▪ Ľ Start of construction: 2022 ▪ Ľ End of construction: May 2024 ▪ Ľ Number of blocks: 2 ▪ Ľ Block A floors: 18 ▪ Ľ Block B floors: 18 ▪ ĽAll apartments are planned: 5 + 1 ▪ Ľ Number…
Developer
ILKEM YAPI
Leave a request
Residential complex New residence with a swimming pool and panoramic views near the coast, Istanbul, Turkey
Residential complex New residence with a swimming pool and panoramic views near the coast, Istanbul, Turkey
Kartal, Turkey
from
$246,879
The complex features: Amazing panoramic sea and Prince Islands views Green area Outdoor swimming pool Basketball court Cafe Steam rooms Saunas Gym 3 kids' playgrounds around-the-clock security indoor and outdoor parking spaces Location and nearby infrastructure 2 minutes walk to the Marm…
Agency
TRANIO
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go
Latest News in Turkey
Work in Turkey for Foreigners: How to Find and What Documents Are Needed
09.05.2025
Work in Turkey for Foreigners: How to Find and What Documents Are Needed
Buying Real Estate in Turkey: What You Need to Know Before the Deal
17.04.2025
Buying Real Estate in Turkey: What You Need to Know Before the Deal
Top 5 Properties in Turkey and Nothern Cyprus for Investors and Homebuyers
13.02.2025
Top 5 Properties in Turkey and Nothern Cyprus for Investors and Homebuyers
10 years of Living in Turkey: a Realtor on How the Country and Attitudes Towards it Have Changed Over the Years
09.10.2024
10 years of Living in Turkey: a Realtor on How the Country and Attitudes Towards it Have Changed Over the Years
How is the Turkish Housing Market Doing? Analysis from REALTING
18.09.2024
How is the Turkish Housing Market Doing? Analysis from REALTING
TAPU in Turkey. Everything about Turkish Title Deed
09.09.2024
TAPU in Turkey. Everything about Turkish Title Deed
How to Turn a Historic Building in Turkey Into a Popular Café: an Interview with an Entrepreneur From Alanya
05.07.2024
How to Turn a Historic Building in Turkey Into a Popular Café: an Interview with an Entrepreneur From Alanya
How to Bring your Turn Pet into Turkey: A Comprehensive Guide
03.07.2024
How to Bring your Turn Pet into Turkey: A Comprehensive Guide
Show all publications