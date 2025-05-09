Residential complex Luxury apartments with views of the Sea of ​​Marmara in the Maltepe area.

Please contact our specialists to check the availability and cost of apartments.

We present to your attention our new complex located in the Maltape area.

The residential complex is located on an area of ​​26,000 m2, the project consists of 770 apartments in 9 blocks, with layouts from 1 + 1 to 4 + 1.

The architecture of the project fits perfectly into the area where connoisseurs of quality life live.

A few minutes' walk from the complex: metro, E5 highway, Piazza and Ritim Istanbul shopping centers, hospitals, schools, etc.

All apartments are delivered fully finished, which will be done in accordance with the highest quality standards from premium materials.

First payment 50%!

No% installments for 36 months!

Completion of construction: 4th quarter of 2025.

Infrastructure:

Outdoor swimming pool

Indoor swimming pool

Sauna and Turkish bath

Gym

Gardens and walking paths

Children's playground and social area

7/24 video surveillance

For more detailed information on this project, call / write to us.