Istanbul Basaksehir apartment Compound

Marmara Region, Turkey
from
€154,241
;
17
About the complex

Why this property؟ It is located within walking distance from the Istanbul Water Canal and Istanbul Third Airport. It is next to Basaksehir State Hospital, one of the largest medical cities in the world. The greatest botanical garden in Turkey and Europe is located near the residential compound. Flexible payment plans, with ready title deeds for immediate delivery, guaranteed by the Turkish government. It is a high-profit investment in Basaksehir, the new center of attraction in Istanbul.
New building location
Marmara Region, Turkey

Similar complexes
Residential complex Kompleks v rayone Gazipasha
Gazipasa, Turkey
from
€168,750
Residential quarter Modern complex in the developed area of Alanya, Avsallar
Avsallar, Turkey
from
€72,000
Residential quarter Modern Apartment in Alanya, Mahmutlar
Mahmutlar, Turkey
from
€124,900
Residential complex Euro Avsallar Residence
Avsallar, Turkey
from
€185,000
Residential complex Three-level houses in a residential complex with a private beach, a marina, a wide range of services in Bodrum, Mugla, Turkey
Meselik, Turkey
from
€1,37M
Other complexes
Residential complex Utyunyy novyy proekt v 150 m ot morya v rayone Tatlysu Severnyy Kipr
Residential complex Utyunyy novyy proekt v 150 m ot morya v rayone Tatlysu Severnyy Kipr
Avanos, Turkey
from
€242,717
The year of construction 2025
Stay Property offers new apartments in Northern Cyprus in the Gazimagusa region (Famagusta).The residential complex includes apartments in the style of loft layouts 1 + 1 and 2 + 1. The area of apartments is from 87 to 126 square meters. The distance to the sea is 150 meters. Gazimagus or Famagusta is a large area of Northern Cyprus in the east of the island with its history and culture. Perhaps in no other region of Northern Cyprus there are so many attractions gathered in one place: Venice fortifications, the Ancient City of Salamis, Othello Castle, the Palace of the Venetian Governor, etc. The city is literally filled with history and, at the same time, modern life boils in it. Such a bright mixture of medieval architecture, the sounds of port life, trade activity and entertainment will not leave indifferent even the most sophisticated guest. The district has all the necessary social infrastructure for permanent residence – public and private hospitals, educational institutions, shops and shopping centers, numerous cafes and restaurants. This region houses one of the largest international universities in Northern Cyprus – East Mediterranean University. Northern Cyprus is one of the most attractive regions of the Mediterranean for the purchase of real estate by foreigners. Buyers are attracted by the mild climate and the best beaches on the island, with a gentle sandy entrance to the sea. Given the active development of the region and the growth of the pace and volume of housing construction, real estate in the Gazimagusa region is characterized by high investment and rental potential.
Developer
Stay Property
Residential complex Unikalnyy proekt v blagoustroennom regione Demirtash
Residential complex Unikalnyy proekt v blagoustroennom regione Demirtash
Avanos, Turkey
from
€135,000
The year of construction 2024
Stay Property offers new apartments in Demirtash. The following layouts are presented in the residential complex: 1 + 1, 2 + 1. The area of apartments is from 52 to 99 m2. The distance to the sea is 1200 meters. The price of the apartments includes a complete set of household appliances, air conditioning to each room, as well as heating floors in the bathroom. Real estate in Demirtash in new complexes will please buyers, seeking the optimal value for money. The territories are spacious, not like in the central regions, complexes with a complete year-round infrastructure. Investments in apartments in Demirtash will provide high profits, prices are now among the lowest in Alanya, but are growing rapidly. Due to its proximity to the airport, the quality of the complexes and a good beach, real estate has a high rental potential. For permanent residence, everything basic in Demirtash is: 5 elementary schools, 2 secondary schools, a lyceum, supermarkets, market, shops, pharmacies, ATMs, post offices, taxis, gas stations and other infrastructure on the central street along the mountain river. Above its channel is the famous Sapadere canyon, open to tourists, and other natural beauties. There are many parks and recreation areas, playgrounds throughout the area.
Developer
Stay Property
Residential complex Skyline
Residential complex Skyline
Yaylali, Turkey
from
€199,800
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2023
Number of floors 6
The new premium residential complex is located in the suburban area of Alanya - Kestel. On the Mediterranean coast.  Apartments with layouts 1 + 1 with an area of 44 sq.m. With a personal pool and terraces. All apartments with a clean finish of the premium class, including: floor coverings made of granite, designer built-in kitchen furniture, natural granite countertops, tempered glass showers, headset in bathrooms and brand plumbing, high-quality interior and entrance doors. Infrastructure: outdoor and indoor swimming pools, sauna, steam room, massage room, garden and garden chess, relaxation area and barbecue, children's playground, lobby, fitness room, open parking, elevator, internet, satellite TV, video intercom, video surveillance camera system. Security around the clock provides security. Near the complex there are kindergartens, schools and lyceums, a new hospital, a pharmacy, a farmers market, shops and supermarkets, cafes and restaurants, football and basketball courts, an extensive walking area. ECONOMIC ADVANCE: - Commission 0%; - Return on investment; - Interest-free installment plan; - High demand of tenants; - Only reliable developers; - A safe deal. WHY ANYTHING WORK WITH US: - We guarantee safe transactions with full legal support. - We will select for you the best promising objects for investment and life. - Let's tell you everything about the real estate market, about life in Turkey. - We will conduct a free consultation and save your time finding suitable options and buying. - We will select real estate for FREE. We will tell all the subtleties of acquiring real estate in Turkey. Write or call, answer all your questions!
Agency
DDA Real Estate
