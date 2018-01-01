Residence with a swimming pool and a conference room close to a metro station and the city center, Istanbul, Turkey

Why this property؟
The project is located in the famous Sisli district, in the center of European Istanbul.
The compound includes commercial offices and apartments of different areas and styles, with gardens and balconies.
It is close to the most important facilities and institutions, especially its proximity to some of the most prestigious universities.
It is an integrated project for a dynamic life, incorporating entertainment, art, culture, and commerce in the center of the old city.
With the "Home in Home" system, exclusive rooms can be booked at any time at a reasonable cost.
Free selection of real estate. Objects from the best developers. Full legal support of the transaction.
Ilkem Evim is a new luxury residential complex with its own infrastructure, located in the popular resort town of Mersin, Tomyuk district.
Tomyuk – a paradise, for those who prefer the tranquility of the city bustle, wide embankments for walking and playing sports, easily accessible chain stores, the area is very popular among the Russian-speaking population. New neighborhoods are being built here by the sea right on the main highway D.400, connecting Mersin with the west. And you can swim in the sea on any beach in the Tomuk district.
Infrastructure:
- Outdoor pool;
- Children's playground;
- Parking;
- Children's pool;
- Conversations;
- Security;
- Video surveillance.
Location:
- Sea and beach: 1 km
- Airport: 60 km.
- Distance to the center of Mersin: 35 km.
Why is it profitable to work with us:
- We guarantee safe transactions with full legal support.
- We will select for you the best promising objects for investment and life.
- Let's tell you everything about the real estate market, about life in Turkey.
- We will conduct a free consultation and save your time finding suitable options and buying.
- We will select real estate for FREE.
- We will help with the move.
- We will show the object in person in Turkey or online.
- We will help with obtaining resident status.
- Foreign real estate from reliable developers from 3 million rubles.
Call or write, advise for free, tell everything about the most profitable objects!
Stay Property offers new apartments in Avsallare. The following layouts are presented in the residential complex: 1 + 1, 2 + 1, 3 + 1. The area of apartments is from 46 to 125 square meters. Distance to the sea 750 meters. An ideal combination of beaches and forests: the Avsallar region is located right on the Mediterranean coast, surrounded by dense, coniferous forests. Famous for its sandy beaches and coniferous forests, Avsallar rightfully deserves the title of the greenest suburb of Alanya. Avsallar Infrastructure: The area is located 20 km from the center of Alanya from the side of Cleopatra Beach, and 95 km from Antalya Airport. Public transport runs along the sea. Of the infrastructure in Avsallar, basically there is everything you need, including a farm bazaar, network supermarkets, currency exchanges, ATMs, and various services. A good selection of restaurants, bakeries, Turkish cafes. The area is actively growing and finding new apartments in Avsallar is easy, while there are houses with both chic and modest infrastructure.