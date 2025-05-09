Residential complex Residence with a swimming pool, a restaurant and lounge areas close to highways and the sea, Istanbul, Turkey

Provide viewing of site content and gaining access to functionality. This type of cookies is used only for the correct operation of the site and is not transferred to third parties. Disabling is impossible without disrupting the functioning of the site.
Analytical cookies
Help us improve the performance of the site, your experience of using the site and making it more convenient to use. The information that these types of cookies collect is aggregated and for this reason anonymous. Used to provide statistical indicators of site use without identifying users.
Advertising cookies
Allow us to reduce our marketing costs and improve user experience.
Save
Realting.com uses cookies to improve your interaction with the website. You can configure which cookies will be saved on your device.
Learn more
The residence features sports grounds and a kids' playground, a swimming pool, barbecue abd lounge areas, walking paths, a fitness center, a cafe and a restaurant, a parking, around-the-clock security.
Location and nearby infrastructure
TEM highway - 5 minutes
E-5 highway - 5 minutes
Coastal road - 5 minutes
Marmara Sea - 8 minutes
Metro station - 5 minutes
Shopping mall - 7 minutes
Bosphorus Bridge - 20 minutes
Nearest airport - 10 minutes
Istanbul Airport - 60 minutes
Location on the map
Pendik, Turkey
Mortgage calculator
Interest rate, %
Loan term, years
Property cost
Down payment, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} USD
Please note! You changed the property cost parameter to {{ differentPrice }}%. This affects the relevance of the calculation of monthly payments for the current property.
Return
We offer prestigious apartments with different layouts and panoramic views. The residential complex features around-the-clock concierge service, a private blue flag beach, a restaurant, terraces and gardens, dry cleaning service, a children's playground, indoor and outdoor swimming pools, a …
We offer spacious apartments with balconies and a view of the city and the sea.
The residence features around-the-clock security, a landscaped green area, a parking, a shop, a fitness center, an indoor swimming pool, a sauna.
Completion - April, 2023.
Location and nearby infrastructure
The …
-Siberland for sale in Alanya biggest holiday home complex in Avsallar. it is attractive apartments just walking distance to all amenities and to the beach in Avsallar. there are many social amenities like the cafe, market, and sports center. These attractive apartments are very close to cen…