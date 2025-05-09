Residential complex Residence with a swimming pool, a restaurant and lounge areas close to highways and the sea, Istanbul, Turkey

  1. Realting.com
Pendik, Turkey
from
$259,344
29/05/2025
$259,344
28/05/2025
$257,452
18/05/2025
$262,947
17/05/2025
$261,976
16/05/2025
$262,152
14/05/2025
$264,261
13/05/2025
$261,444
11/05/2025
$260,880
10/05/2025
$261,752
09/05/2025
$259,625
08/05/2025
$258,681
07/05/2025
$259,575
14/04/2025
$258,410
13/04/2025
$258,562
12/04/2025
$259,525
11/04/2025
$265,392
10/04/2025
$266,474
09/04/2025
$267,810
08/04/2025
$267,644
06/04/2025
$267,803
12
Last update: 29/05/2025

Location

  • Country
    Turkey
  • State
    Marmara Region
  • Town
    Pendik

About the complex

The residence features sports grounds and a kids' playground, a swimming pool, barbecue abd lounge areas, walking paths, a fitness center, a cafe and a restaurant, a parking, around-the-clock security.

Location and nearby infrastructure
  • TEM highway - 5 minutes
  • E-5 highway - 5 minutes
  • Coastal road - 5 minutes
  • Marmara Sea - 8 minutes
  • Metro station - 5 minutes
  • Shopping mall - 7 minutes
  • Bosphorus Bridge - 20 minutes
  • Nearest airport - 10 minutes
  • Istanbul Airport - 60 minutes

Location on the map

Pendik, Turkey

Mortgage calculator

Interest rate, %
Loan term, years
Property cost
Down payment, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} USD
Please note! You changed the property cost parameter to {{ differentPrice }}%. This affects the relevance of the calculation of monthly payments for the current property. Return
Interest rate
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Interest rate
Loan amount
{{ mortgageAmount }} USD
Loan amount
Period
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("year", "years") }}
Period
Monthly payment
{{ paymentPerMonth }} USD
Monthly payment
You are viewing
