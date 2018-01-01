New apartments in a residence with a swimming pool and a conference room near a highway and Istanbul International Financial Center, Istanbul

Avsallar, Turkey

from €98,363

55–121 m² 2

Completion date: 2023

Plus Life Residence is a new luxury residential complex located in one of the quietest and most comfortable suburbs of Alanya - Avsallar, on the seashore at the foot of the Taurus Mountains, 2000 meters from the beaches. On the territory of modern Avsallar, picturesque nature, sandy beaches marked with the Blue Flag, and clean air have been preserved, but the village itself has become quite modern. During the construction of the complex, high-quality imported materials and new technologies are used, thanks to which the complex will have thermal insulation, waterproofing and noise insulation. All apartments will be rented with a clean finish « turnkey », including the highest quality kitchen sets, equipped bathrooms and bathrooms. The infrastructure of the complex will appeal to adults and children: an open and indoor heated pool, water slides, a garage and open parking, a playground, a barbecue area, a sauna, hammam, fitness, a generator, Internet in common areas, tennis court, video surveillance cameras, caretaker, security.