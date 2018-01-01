  1. Realting.com
  2. Turkey
  3. New apartments in a residence with a swimming pool and a conference room near a highway and Istanbul International Financial Center, Istanbul

New apartments in a residence with a swimming pool and a conference room near a highway and Istanbul International Financial Center, Istanbul

Marmara Region, Turkey
from
€841,857
;
18
Description Description
Params Params
Apartments Apartments
Address Address
Media Media
News News

About the complex

We offer apartments with parking spaces.

The residence features a parking, an outdoor swimming pool with a solarium and a decorative waterfall, a kids' playground, a green area, a cafe, a spa area, a fitness center, a pilates studio, a conference room, a games room.

Completion - October, 2023.

Facilities and equipment in the house
  • Underfloor heating
  • Air conditioning
  • Kitchen cabinetry
  • Kitchen appliances (oven, stove, hood, dishwasher)
Advantages

Instalments for 12 months with 50% initial payment.

Location and nearby infrastructure
  • TEM highway - 500 meters
  • E-5 highway - 3 km
  • Istanbul International Financial Center - 500 meters
  • Bosphorus Bridge - 16 km
  • New istanbul Airport - 52 km
  • Metro station - 100 meters
New building location
Marmara Region, Turkey

Mortgage calculator

Interest rate, %
Loan term, years
Property cost
Down payment, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} EUR
Please note! You changed the property cost parameter to {{ differentPrice }}%. This affects the relevance of the calculation of monthly payments for the current property. Return
Interest rate
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Interest rate
Loan amount
{{ mortgageAmount }} EUR
Loan amount
Period
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("year", "years") }}
Period
Monthly payment
{{ paymentPerMonth }} EUR
Monthly payment
Similar complexes
Residential quarter New project under construction in Alanya, Avsallar area
Avsallar, Turkey
from
€98,000
Residential complex Comfort
Mahmutlar, Turkey
from
€133,000
Residential complex Apartments with sea and mountain views in a residential complex with developed infrastructure, Mahmutlar, Turkey
Yaylali, Turkey
from
€135,000
Residential complex BALKAN TOWER RESIDENCE
Mahmutlar, Turkey
from
€320,000
Residential complex HP4 Beylikduezue Konutlari
Marmara Region, Turkey
from
€98,819
You are viewing
New apartments in a residence with a swimming pool and a conference room near a highway and Istanbul International Financial Center, Istanbul
Marmara Region, Turkey
from
€841,857
Ask all your questions
Leave your request
Thank you! Your request has been accepted.
I have interest in the property from your ad. I want more information about the property. What are the purchase conditions for foreigners? I would like to visit an apartment/house.. I would like to be informed about the total price (incl. tax, agency fee, etc.). Is it possible to buy with a loan/mortgage?
Back Back Leave a request Leave a request
Other complexes
Residential complex AVSALLAR PLUS LIFE RESIDENCE
Residential complex AVSALLAR PLUS LIFE RESIDENCE
Avsallar, Turkey
from
€98,363
Area 55–121 m²
2 properties 2
Completion date: 2023
Free selection of real estate. Objects from the best developers. Full legal support of the transaction. Plus Life Residence is a new luxury residential complex located in one of the quietest and most comfortable suburbs of Alanya - Avsallar, on the seashore at the foot of the Taurus Mountains, 2000 meters from the beaches. On the territory of modern Avsallar, picturesque nature, sandy beaches marked with the Blue Flag, and clean air have been preserved, but the village itself has become quite modern. During the construction of the complex, high-quality imported materials and new technologies are used, thanks to which the complex will have thermal insulation, waterproofing and noise insulation. All apartments will be rented with a clean finish « turnkey », including the highest quality kitchen sets, equipped bathrooms and bathrooms. The infrastructure of the complex will appeal to adults and children: an open and indoor heated pool, water slides, a garage and open parking, a playground, a barbecue area, a sauna, hammam, fitness, a generator, Internet in common areas, tennis court, video surveillance cameras, caretaker, security. Why is it profitable to work with us: - We guarantee safe transactions with full legal support. - We will select for you the best promising objects for investment and life. - Let's tell you everything about the real estate market, about life in Turkey. - We will conduct a free consultation and save your time finding suitable options and buying. - We will select real estate for FREE. - We will help with the move. - We will show the object in person in Turkey or online. - We will help with obtaining resident status. - Foreign real estate from reliable developers from 3 million rubles. Call or write at any time, and we will tell you about the most profitable offers of the real estate market in Turkey!  
Residential complex Novyy proekt s polnoy infrastrukturoy v centralnoy chasti rayona Beylikdyuzyu
Residential complex Novyy proekt s polnoy infrastrukturoy v centralnoy chasti rayona Beylikdyuzyu
Avanos, Turkey
from
€248,000
Completion date: 2025
Developer: Stay Property
Stay Property offers new apartments in Istanbul – BeilikyuV residential complex the following layouts are presented: 1 + 1, 2 + 1. The area of the apartment is from 93 to 135 m2. Istanbul is the largest city in Turkey, which is located simultaneously in two parts of the world: Europe and Asia. The city is located on the shores of the Sea of Marmara and the Black Sea, separated by the Bosphorus Strait. Istanbul is not the capital of Turkey, but has become the cultural, industrial, financial center of the country, one of the most significant cities around the world. Istanbul is a city of perspectives, a cradle of history with majestic mosques, unique cultural heritage, thousands of attractions. Therefore, when buying an apartment in Istanbul, you will always be in the center of the world. Real estate projects are being built in modern Istanbul, which surprise with their scope and level of comfort. Complexes with original architecture are being built here, and recently resort concepts are gaining popularity, where there are indoor and outdoor pools, recreation areas, spa. 
Residential quarter Luxury apartment with furniture in Azura Park, Mahmutlar
Residential quarter Luxury apartment with furniture in Azura Park, Mahmutlar
Mahmutlar, Turkey
from
€146,000
Why should you buy a property here? - Luxury quality, thought out to the smallest detail at an affordable price; - Stunning panoramic views of the Mediterranean Sea and the mountains; - A large area of ​​26,000 m2; - Infrastructure of a five star hotel in your home; - The project is unparalleled in the region; - Fresh mountain air; - Banana plantations in the district. A complex of 3 blocks of 12 floors spread over an area of ​​26,000 m2. Here you will find everything for a comfortable life and rest for the whole family. You can find the lobby with the reception, where you can help solve any problems. Own restaurant, bar and shop on the territory, an excellent SPA area, sports grounds, a kids club, a bowling, a water park, billiards and even a cinema, this and much more is at your service. You can use the outdoor pool with water park, as well as a heated pool, enjoy water treatments all year round. You do not wish to purchase apartments in this complex. To the sea with own beach and beach bar carries transfer. Azura Park is located 1.5 km from the coastline and 20 km from the local airport, to Alanya and its historic part 15 km. In the apartments 1+1, 2+1:air conditioners, built-in kitchen furniture with a table top, top-quality floor covering, built-in closet in the hallway, lighting, high-quality furniture and appliances. Common infrastructure:open poolindoor heated poolaquaparksaunasteam roomHammam (Turkish bath)massage zonerest zonegymgame roomtennis courtbasketball courtplaygroundpark on sitea restaurantscorebardiscocinemabowlinggarageopen parkingelectric generator
Realting.com
Go